"They gave away such a big spoiler" — When Life Gives You Tangerines viewers disappointed over Netflix spoiling the finale with subtitle translations

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, Netflix released the preview for the upcoming episodes of the ongoing K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines. The preview was released with several subtitles, including English and Korean.

However, when the preview landed on the internet, netizens noticed that the one with the English subtitles revealed a huge spoiler that wasn't mentioned in the original dialogue or Korean subtitles.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The latest preview released by Netflix showcased a clip of Gwang-sik and Ae-sun's daughter, Geum-myoung's wedding. In the same preview, her father, Gwang-sik, was seen telling his daughter that he would always be there for her regardless of what happens with her marriage.

While the original dialogue and its Korean subtitles didn't mention who Geum-myoung's husband was, the English subtitles revealed that it was Chung-seop.

Here's what the subtitles read:

"If Chung-seop makes you mad, back down. Dad's always here for you, okay?"

Many fans and netizens were angered by the huge spoiler being revealed through the mishap of Netflix's English subtitles and translation. Expressing the frustration over the spoiler, one user wrote on X:

"The english translators in Netflix are another level, They gave away such a big spoiler"

Many others criticized the platform and the translators.

Not the freaking spoiler, Netflix u got one job," said a fan on X.

"Netflix translations are sooooo wrong thar it makes me mad, All of the translations are different and wrong," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their annoyance with Netflix's poor translations.

"Someone is going to be fired," stated a fan.

"i swear the netflix translator assigned for this drama is sooooo gonna get fired," added an X user.

"I WAS GENUINELY CONFUSED BCS WHY WOULD THEY REVEAL THE GROOM," said a netizen.

"Netflix needs to hire better translators fr," commented another X user.

All you need to know about the ongoing Netflix K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an ongoing K-drama series starring IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon. It was written by Lim Sang-choon and was directed by Kim Won-seok, with Netflix backing up the production. It premiered on March 7, 2025, with the first four episodes.

When Life Gives You Tangerines revolves around two characters, Ae-sun and Gwang-sik, who grew up as childhood friends by the village seaside. As they grew up, they unintentionally became each other's support system. While Ae-sun is rebellious, smart, and outspoken, Gwang-sik is quiet and diligent. However, despite their differences, they fall in love with each other.

Even though Gwang-sik struggles with handling Ae-sun and completely expressing his love for her, he makes loving her his biggest priority. One day, Ae-sun, who aspires to be a poet, runs away from the village and her family to fend for dreams, and Gwang-sik joins her without hesitation. As they try to start a new life in Busan, they find many difficulties and lows in their new independence.

Regardless, When Life Gives You, Tangerines showcases how the couple realistically deals with their struggles while also building a family of their own. The final volume (episodes 13-16) of the series is scheduled to be released on March 28, 2025.

