  • “They know who the MAIN EVENT IS” - Fans react as CELINE drops exclusive video showcasing BTS’ Taehyung’s grand entrance and roaring fan response

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 09, 2025 14:16 GMT
Taehyung commands fanfare at recent CELINE show (Images via X/CELINE)
On October 8, 2025, CELINE dropped a special video of BTS’ Taehyung from his recent appearance at the Celine fashion show on their X handle. The clip, filmed during the October 5 event, focused solely on the BTS star, capturing his candid and casual expressions for the camera. The seven-second clip also featured the loud cheers and yelling of the fans during his entrance.

Notably, CELINE posted this individual video of the BTS star exclusively. None of the other attending celebrities received a similar solo video post.

CELINE's exclusive video featuring Taehyung received so much love on social media. A fan summed up the moment, writing on X:

“They know who the MAIN EVENT IS”
Fans also noted the impact that the BTS star had on the event, with one writing that he was "more than just a guest."

Fans also acknowledged how CELINE treated Taehyung as more than a brand ambassador.

CELINE reveals a new hand-picked collection by BTS' Taehyung

Since becoming a brand ambassador for CELINE in 2023, Taehyung has attended multiple shows for the brand. Most recently, on October 5, the star made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week for the CELINE Été show 2026.

He was seen wearing a brown knee-length coat with tailored trousers, layered over a white shirt and finished with a leopard-print tie. Black leather boots tied the whole ensemble together.

On October 6, 2025, it was also revealed that a new collection, personally chosen by V from the CELINE Men's Collection, had been dropped on the luxury brand's website. It was captioned:

"A variety of silhouettes chosen by Celine global ambassador V."

The collection featured 26 items ranging from jewellery, clothing, and accessories.

Over the course of Paris Fashion Week, Taehyung dominated online conversations with more than 18.3 million mentions. At the CELINE show on October 5 alone, he racked up 9.2 million mentions and 33 million engagements on X through likes, comments, and shares.

Within just 24 hours of his appearance, the numbers skyrocketed, and by 3 PM the following day, mentions about V had reached 18.3 million, with total engagement climbing to 77 million. Notably, 76% of all Paris Fashion Week mentions generated that week were recorded within that single 24-hour window.

In other news, BTS is currently preparing for their upcoming comeback album, which is scheduled for release in March 2026. Additionally, the group is reportedly set to embark on a world tour from May to December 2026.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

