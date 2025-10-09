“They know who the MAIN EVENT IS” - Fans react as CELINE drops exclusive video showcasing BTS’ Taehyung’s grand entrance and roaring fan response

On October 8, 2025, CELINE dropped a special video of BTS’ Taehyung from his recent appearance at the Celine fashion show on their X handle. The clip, filmed during the October 5 event, focused solely on the BTS star, capturing his candid and casual expressions for the camera. The seven-second clip also featured the loud cheers and yelling of the fans during his entrance. Notably, CELINE posted this individual video of the BTS star exclusively. None of the other attending celebrities received a similar solo video post.CELINE's exclusive video featuring Taehyung received so much love on social media. A fan summed up the moment, writing on X:“They know who the MAIN EVENT IS”anoo ⁷💜🫒 @Anewanoo7LINKYou know what I love about Celine :) they know who the MAIN EVENT IS a whole video just for Tae! Why haven’t we engaged with this? Was posted 11 hours ago!!! Let’s go guys! These official brand drops are impFans also noted the impact that the BTS star had on the event, with one writing that he was &quot;more than just a guest.&quot;v. @vantecrazeLINKa separate post for taehyung only and including the loud cheers for him OH THIS GAG..they had to flex having one of the biggest superstar as the gba 🫶steph ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @gomdorichickLINKTaehyung getting a seperate tweet because he's more than just a guest 🙂‍↕️Taehyung Brand Support @btskthv1230LINKKIM TAEHYUNG doesn't just attend the show, he turns the entire PFW into his own personal fashion runway. CELINE must be so proud and happy to have the best GBA! V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #CELINESUMMER2026 #VxCelineEte26 #VxCELINEPFW #TAEHYUNGxCELINEFans also acknowledged how CELINE treated Taehyung as more than a brand ambassador.ꪜ @innerstaellarLINKlove how their biggest ambassador got a separate post. exactly what taehyung deserves!Ольга Коннова @olgazuckerman64LINKWords cannot describe the delight I feel from your best ambassador Kim Taehyung,Kim Taehyung is a true style icon. His nobility perfectly matches the elegance of Celine. We are proud of him. And thank you Celine for treating him so warmly and with so much love.☆ HANNI DAY @nereidelfLINKimagine having so much aura that you’re the only guest that gets an exclusive post about you .. oh kim taehyung the star power you haveCELINE reveals a new hand-picked collection by BTS' TaehyungSince becoming a brand ambassador for CELINE in 2023, Taehyung has attended multiple shows for the brand. Most recently, on October 5, the star made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week for the CELINE Été show 2026. He was seen wearing a brown knee-length coat with tailored trousers, layered over a white shirt and finished with a leopard-print tie. Black leather boots tied the whole ensemble together.On October 6, 2025, it was also revealed that a new collection, personally chosen by V from the CELINE Men's Collection, had been dropped on the luxury brand's website. It was captioned:&quot;A variety of silhouettes chosen by Celine global ambassador V.&quot;The collection featured 26 items ranging from jewellery, clothing, and accessories.BTS BASE @btsbase07LINKCeline has created a special section for things chosen by #V on their Celine korea Website (Men’s Collection). &quot;A variety of silhouettes chosen by Celine global ambassador&quot; 📍https://t.co/yr27LZugVG%… #TAEHYUNGXCELINE #PFW #VxCelineEte26 @celineofficialOver the course of Paris Fashion Week, Taehyung dominated online conversations with more than 18.3 million mentions. At the CELINE show on October 5 alone, he racked up 9.2 million mentions and 33 million engagements on X through likes, comments, and shares.Within just 24 hours of his appearance, the numbers skyrocketed, and by 3 PM the following day, mentions about V had reached 18.3 million, with total engagement climbing to 77 million. Notably, 76% of all Paris Fashion Week mentions generated that week were recorded within that single 24-hour window. In other news, BTS is currently preparing for their upcoming comeback album, which is scheduled for release in March 2026. Additionally, the group is reportedly set to embark on a world tour from May to December 2026.