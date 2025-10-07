  • home icon
  • “YOU CANNOT FAKE INFLUENCE” - Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung draws massive crowd outside his Paris hotel after CELINE SS26 show

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 07, 2025 07:28 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

BTS’ Taehyung appeared at CELINE SS26 during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2025, and has been in the city since. Several clips of him have gone viral online, including one showing him on a morning run with his team. Another video shows him stepping out of his car to enter his hotel. Even before his appearance, the crowd was highly energetic, and when he stepped out, fans reacted loudly.

The K-pop star wore a leopard-print shirt under a long brown coat, catching everyone’s attention instantly. Fans have been reacting online, highlighting the "influence" he continues to make wherever he goes.

"A friend of tae crew posted this video of taehyung arriving back to his hotel yesterday… the crowd? the screams?! YOU CANNOT FAKE INFLUENCE," an X user commented.
Many continue to recognize his "effect" and "impact."

Others are noting that this kind of fame is "rare," comparable to what was seen with celebrities of the past.

BTS’ Taehyung made a stylish Paris Fashion Week appearance

BTS&#039; Taehyung at CELINE &Eacute;t&eacute; Summer 2026 show (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin, @celine)
BTS' Taehyung at CELINE Été Summer 2026 show (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin, @celine)

BTS’ Taehyung grabbed attention at Paris Fashion Week 2025 after appearing at CELINE's Spring/Summer 2026 showcase on October 5. The singer arrived in a beige trench coat layered from Michael Rider’s debut line over a plain white shirt. It was teamed with matching pants and styled with a black-and-cream printed tie.

During the show, a brief scene caught cameras when Uma Thurman’s hair slipped out of place and the Winter Bear singer helped her fix it. Inside the venue, he was seen greeting fellow artists, including Narin from MEOVV and members of TWS. The South Korean artist also took time to engage with attendees, signing autographs, posing for photos, and waving to the audience.

Later, he met Sidney Toledano, former Dior and LVMH Fashion Group CEO, who now advises LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. The Bangtan boy also posed alongside CELINE’s global CEO, Séverine Merle. In a viral clip, V was also spotted eating a pistachio croissant with a few cheerful bites. He even paused to smile for photos with the pastry in hand.

Earlier that day, Taehyung had departed from Incheon International Airport dressed in a checked white shirt and light-wash wide-leg jeans. He paired it with a slim black satin tie and CELINE's Western Zipped Boots. His brown CELINE lambskin duffel stood out, accessorized with a Hirono Living Wild “Fight for Joy” plush keychain. After landing, he changed into an all-black outfit for a private CELINE dinner, layering a turtleneck under a long coat.

