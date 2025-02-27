On February 26, BTS' Kim Taehyung emerged as the first Asian Act to have an Instagram post with over fourteen million likes in 2025, leaving the fandom proud. The male artist shared the update on February 23, with 12 pictures of himself. He celebrated the achievement of being promoted to sergeant, captioning the post:

Ad

"sergeant kim has come to report that he's alive.! it's D-107. after the scary winter has passed, and after taking care of my body in the warm spring, i'll prepare in good health and come to see you."

Ad

Trending

In the first picture, BTS' Kim Taehyung is wearing a brown T-shirt and military pants. He smiles and holds a bouquet, commemorating his military feat. In another image, he shares different pictures of himself in military gear and clips from the filming of other content, such as Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin).

Subsequently, BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest milestone of emerging as the first Asian Act to hit 14 million likes on Instagram in 2025 went viral among the fandom.

Ad

"No wonder they’re obsessed with him. I would too," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom flaunted about BTS' Kim Taehyung's worldwide impact. They stated he continued to break and make records, even being enlisted for mandatory military service.

"Taehyung gained 120k followers on instagram in 14 hours, the photo he shared received 10.5 million likes. Everything he does goes viral, breaking records. His level is so high, i can understand why everyone is jealous of him," a fan reacted.

Ad

"Ronaldo having only 33k shares, Billie with 494k, while Taehyung has 1.6M shares on a post from just 3 days ago is sending meee. He really has the most impact on that app with just 66M followers, compared to others with 100M+ and even 400M+... insane," a fan shared.

"Never underestimate Taehyung's popularity and impact. It's not about 'obsession with likes,' but rather recognizing that he has a large, loyal audience that actively supports him. He has created trends, inspired artists and built a dedicated global fanbase," a fan commented.

Ad

"Taehyung’s impact is NOT a joke!! He did THAT. 14M likes and 1.6M shares in just 3 days??? Bro didn’t even try, he just posted photo dumps. SNS KING for a reason. Even in the military, he’s out here eating everyone up effortlessly. THE MOST LOVED and THE MOST IMPACTFUL," a fan mentioned.

Ad

Many fans also noted that he was the biggest act in South Korean history, showcasing his high engagement on Instagram.

"Not to mention he's also one of most influential celebrities in that app with the highest engagement rate of 16.36%. He's famous like that," a user reacted.

"Point to be noted, among them only Kim Taehyung has posted once in 2025 and that very post has crossed 14M likes. Also, he had abondoned his acc for almost 3 months before posting this btw. Clouthyung indeed," a user shared.

Ad

"Kim Taehyung the biggest South Korean act of the history," a user mentioned.

"Global it boy for a reason," a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung released Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin)

Ad

The male artist released his Jazz record Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. It was accompanied by two music videos. The track was penned by V, Park Hyo-shin Jesse Harris, Hyesung, and Waizmin.

The track reached the no.1 position in the iTunes Top Songs chart in 75 locations. It charted at no. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also debuted at the no. 86 on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart.

Ad

BTS' Kim Taehyung also released his version of White Christmas in collaboration with the American singer Bing Crosby. The English digital single was dropped on December 6, 2024. The track debuted at the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in over 43 regions.

BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Namjoon.

After undergoing five weeks of basic military training at the Nonsan Training Center, he was assigned to Army General Administration School. At the institution, he underwent an additional three weeks of training. Subsequently, he was deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback