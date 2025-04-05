"They're not a promotional tool"- Fans react to HYBE featuring BTS in teaser for new mixed-gender group with Alan's Universe

HYBE LABEL released a casting call for a global co-ed pop group on their YouTube channel on April 4, 2025. The new pop group will be a joint venture with YouTuber Alan Chikin Chow. The video ran for about a minute and introduced HYBE America x AU.

Ad

Variety reported that the new label will aim to merge scripted content and music. The new pop group will consist of three male and three female members.

While it was a fresh concept, the project itself wasn't what drew attention, it was the use of BTS' concert clips that caused backlash from the band's fans.

Ad

Trending

The video used footage of BTS as well as other popular bands, as they asked interested people to audition to be a part of the new group. Shortly after they saw the teaser, the ARMYs (BTS' fanbase) took to social media to express their unhappiness with the footage.

Many felt that it was an attempt to imply that the new group could mirror BTS’ success. Others pointed out that it was unfair and unnecessary to use the group as a marketing tool for a completely unrelated project. An X user, @boravaned_roml, asked them to "leave BTS alone."

Ad

"Leave bts alone.They're not a promotional tool.They're not even related to hybe America."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Across social media, ARMYs questioned why BTS, who are under BIGHIT MUSIC, were featured in a teaser for a different label’s group. Fans said the company should be focusing on supporting BTS members instead of repeatedly using the group to boost new ventures.

"Wait one minute. First video of those idols then"Ready to become a global phenomenon"appear and after that video of ARMYs at concert. What was the meaning behind all this?Has the preparation for "Next BTS"started again? BTS is under bighit why Hybe using BTS & ARMY? @BIGHIT_MUSIC," an X user wrote.

Ad

"everything wouldve been fine had they not used bts's clip right before going 'hybe's kpop methodology.' get the business perspective but it's distasteful considering bts has never been a formula. and has fans that have been on this journey because it has exactly those seven men," another fan commented.

"how is bts related? Why r they used for promotion but never given the actual credit?," a netizen remarked.

Ad

"Now, Why BTS r being used for the promo?? Nd What's k-pop method!!? BTS reached to the top with their own hardwork, own personality nd own musicality. Nd no one can replicate BTS to make another BTS. What's so hard in this to understand!??," a person commented.

Some also felt that this reflected a long-standing pattern of the K-pop giant using BTS' success to promote new groups and content.

Ad

"it's always hybe using bts to promote other groups instead of promoting bts themselves. we really couldn't f*cking care less about all of these "global" groups so free them i beg," a fan mentioned.

"Can hybe stop using 875 name to promote their other groups cz like... you're making this new group alright but you did NOT make bts stop taking credits lmaoo.. also do they not learn from the past mistakes," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Hybe, you will never have next BTS. Like, for once, promote groups without including BTS everywhere," a netizen mentioned.

All we know about HYBE America x AU's new co-ed pop group and project

The upcoming group will be part of HYBE America x AU, a new label combining the label's artist development system and Alan Chikin Chow’s expertise in scripted storytelling. The group will be introduced through a YouTube series.

Ad

It is described as a mix of music, drama, and performance set in a fictional arts academy. The six-member group of three boys and three girls will be cast through a public global audition open to all nationalities.

Alan is known for his viral teen comedy series Alan’s Universe. He will serve as executive producer alongside HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun and James Shin, the label’s president of film and television.

Ad

Ad

The series will document the fictional rise of a group of idol hopefuls who create their own band after being rejected by a traditional pop program.

Artists between the ages of 18 and 28 from any nationality can audition. Interested candidates are required to upload a short video clip of themselves singing, dancing, or acting on YouTube Shorts using the hashtag #HYBEAMERICAxAU. This will serve as their official audition submission.

If selected, they will receive a comment from Alan Chikin Chow on their video, and those who pass the initial screening will be contacted again for a callback through a second comment.

Ad

As of April 2025, five BTS members have enlisted in the military. Jin and j-hope have already been discharged, and the rest are expected to complete their service by June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More