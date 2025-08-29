“They’re so siblings”: IVE’s Won-young & EXO’s Kai go viral for their “chaotic” chemistry on Jeongwaja military training episode 

IVE’s Jang Won-young swapped her idol image for military drills in the latest Jeongwaja. On August 28, 2025, ootb STUDIO aired episode 97 titled “IVE WONYOUNG’s enlistment | Seokyeong University Military Science | Jeongwaja EP.97.” The broadcast featured her alongside EXO’s Kai during ROTC practice at Seokyeong University.

The shoot took place on the outskirts of Anyang. Both artists showed noticeable energy, leading to several clips gaining popularity online. Viewers noticed that the IVE star often closed her eyes while shouting commands during training. She also clapped by herself during the instructor’s intro, which made Kai laugh instantly. Their chemistry was frequently compared to that of "siblings," sparking significant interest online.

あ @gjsvlle wonyoung is literally the female version of kai 😭 they’re so siblings i love this duo

Many viewers commented that the two seemed to "share the same brain cells." Others jokingly called the IVE member a "reincarnated version" of Kai. Meanwhile, some want to see the duo appear together in more variety shows.

oɥ ʎsɯnןɔ @myyfirstloveexo they share the same brain cell

Neoae @Neoae127 Wonyoung is literally Kai reincarnated as a girl😂

janine 🍑 | kaion brainrot @jsballesteros_ need more jongin and wonyoung in variety shows 😭

During the drills, the IVE member showed signs of confusion. Kai, despite his prior military experience, was also seen looking at her with a similar expression. The clip, in particular, sparked humorous reactions.

chahat @zkdlinization They both lied on the resume but still somehow got the jobs

Max @Maxeggsooelh This reaction meme looking like they're sharing one braincell but it's not functioning 😭😭😭

madam cherry @wingfieldazy Why is he staring at her like she was the one who went to the military and not him 😭😭😭

EXO Kai and IVE Jang Won-young's humorous military training

IVE’s Won-young & EXO’s Kai (Image via YouTube/ootb STUDIO)

After entering, Kai asked the producers what task was planned. Expecting farm duties, he was stunned when staff replied, “Companion enlistment.” He reacted,

“What! You said it was vacation. Who enlists during vacation?”

The team explained it was training with the Department of Military Science, not real service. Moments later, his teammate appeared. Jang Won-young walked in wearing military attire, sharing that she had signed up herself to try the program. Famous for her lively “Lucky Vicky” persona, she began with confidence. That energy dropped once training began.

She participated in drills, ran with combat calls, and kept pace with Kai. Later, during a short break, she asked him, “Can you catch a taxi here?” leaving him laughing. By the end, her cheerful nickname changed to “Unlucky Vicky,” showing the toll of the tough session. The episode showcased both idols taking on military-style challenges away from their usual stage.

Kai mentioned that the first remark he heard upon entering service was from an instructor who asked him if he liked IVE. The question quickly shifted to a choice between “Jang Won-young or An Yu-jin.” When the 20-year-old K-pop idol asked for his real answer, Kai joked that he had said “Jang Won-young” at the time, but later told the camera that he actually answered “aespa,” which caused laughter on set.

Later, on Bubble, the IVE star revealed she had joined the program expecting something more like a role-playing experience, comparing it to KidZania.

