"This is adorable!"- Fans touched as No Other Choice child actress shares emotional story of meeting BTS' Taehyung after premiere

On October 5, 2025, child actress Choi So-yool captured attention online with her Instagram post with Taehyung. Choi So-yool's mother shared a post about meeting BTS’ Taehyung (V) at the VIP premiere of No Other Choice. The post included photos of So-yool with Taehyung. The post quickly went viral among fans.The film’s premiere was held on September 22, 2025, at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Top stars attended it, including BTS members RM and V. They were invited by director Park Chan-wook. V appeared in a relaxed outfit featuring grey trousers, a brown T-shirt, and a blue blazer.In her post, So-yool’s mother shared the story behind the photos, expressing her disbelief at getting to meet her daughter’s favorite idol. On her Instagram handle, @yulvely_aeng, she added Slow Dancing by V as the post's background music. As translated by user @taeguide on X, the mother wrote in the caption,&quot;Um… can I brag a little?? Maybe I really did save a country in my past life… thanks to Soyul, I got to meet so many people I’d always dreamed of meeting.. such as BTS!!! A two-shot photo with BTS V!!!, V is Soyul’s ultimate bias in BTS. I was shaking so much while taking the photo and guess what even the photo doesn’t capture half or even a fraction of his beauty in real life.&quot;She described how Park Chan-wook introduced them to Taehyung and RM at the after-party, where both BTS members greeted them kindly and even posed for photos with the young actress.&quot;After the premiere, we went to greet people at the after-party, and Director Park Chan-wook asked if we knew BTS, then introduced us, so we got to greet and even shake hands with V and RM!!,&quot; the mother wrote.She wrote about how So-yool is a huge fan of V and couldn’t stop talking about the encounter all the way home. She said that even their voices were perfect.The mother’s emotional caption deeply moved fans. An X user, @scarlet_summer7, wrote,&quot;This is adorable! Good for her.&quot;thvoohlala (semi ia) @scarlet_summer7LINKThis is adorable! Good for her😭 V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE @celineofficialThe story quickly spread across social media. Fans celebrated Taehyung’s warmth and humility. Many called it one of the &quot;sweetest&quot; fan encounters they had seen.태태bear🐨🐿️🐻⁷ @_xhexloveLINKtaejoon being the sweetest menlindo😈 @BKdavid_LINKThat little girl smile says it all 🥹🫶 Taehyung is always so gentle and kind with kids🥹Ade 🫧 @skytaelightsLINKHow cute and adorable her bias is Taehyung 😭💗💗TaeRih 🐯 @thv_rihLINK@taeguide This is the cutest thing interaction and pictures ever 🥺They also praised the singer's kindness and sincerity toward the young actress. Posts about the moment flooded X.ILiveSoILove 💜 @VanTAEspiralLINKAnd that is Kim Taehyung. Pretty heart, beautiful mind, gorgeous visuals and honey soaked voice. V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #CELINESUMMER2026 #PFW @celineofficialPromothv @RainingIN1999LINKLittle cute Fangirl 😄 And these words &quot;—and guess what even the photo doesn’t capture half or even a fraction of his beauty in real life&quot; I wish I could see him irl.. people really get speechless and mesmerized seeing him up close 😭💜nelm🪽 @neelstaeLINK@taeguide Omg so happy for the child 😭 so cuteBTS’ Taehyung’s Paris appearance for CELINE &amp; updates on No Other ChoiceAfter the premiere, Taehyung headed to Paris for the CELINE Summer 2026 Fashion Show, continuing his work as global ambassador for the brand. At the airport, he wore a fashionable CELINE outfit.Later, he wore an all-black outfit at the pre-show event for CELINE that fans called &quot;vampire coded.&quot;zay ☁️ @niniviirgoLINKtaehyung is so vampire coded, god i love this outfitMeanwhile, No Other Choice is directed by Park Chan-wook and stars popular actors Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin. The movie has gained attention for its dark-comic storyline and star-studded cast.It is adapted from Donald Westlake’s novel The Ax, and has already achieved record-breaking pre-sales ahead of its official release on September 24, 2025.The 30th Busan International Film Festival - Opening Ceremony - Source: GettyAs for Choi So-yool, the young actress is known for her roles in Crash Course in Romance, Revenant, and The Uncanny Counter 2.