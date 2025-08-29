  • home icon
  "This is so cute": Fans in awe over BTS' Taehyung's calm fries-eating moment while managers scramble to protect him from a flying ball at Dodgers game

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:49 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and his managers caught fans' attention at the LA Dodgers Baseball game (Images via Instagram/Los Angeles Dodgers)

BTS’ Taehyung created a moment for fans during the recent LA Dodgers game that has gone viral ever since. On August 29, 2025, a clip from the stadium started circulating widely online, showing him enjoying his fries with an unbothered attitude. Seated alongside his supposed translator, V looked completely unfazed by his surroundings and was focused on his snack.

However, this peaceful moment quickly turned into a moment of panic for his managers and bodyguards. While the star was engrossed in eating, a ball reportedly flew close to his direction. His managers immediately panicked and sprang into action, quickly standing up from their chairs to protect him from any potential harm.

Meanwhile, Taehyung didn’t even flinch or shift his gaze, maintaining his composure as if nothing had happened, which left fans both amused and tickled. One fan called the moment "cute."

also-read-trending Trending
Fans flooded social media with their reactions, joking about how his focus was completely unshaken and praising the star for his calm reflexes, which have been evident in past events as well. Some even playfully speculated that he would have caught the ball easily, whether with his left or right hand.

Beyond the humor, many fans expressed their warmth toward the moment, appreciating how attentive and protective his team was, and how naturally trusting and at ease Taehyung seemed because of their presence.

BTS’ Taehyung threw the ceremonial pitch at the LA Dodgers game on August 28

Taehyung of BTS threw the ceremonial pitch for the LA Dodgers on August 28 during their match against the Cincinnati Reds. The entire K-pop community was thrilled to see the BTS member make this special appearance, and he caught everyone’s attention with a solid throw when he received the ball.

However, V didn’t just impress fans on the field but also off the field. Reports revealed that he recognized a longtime ARMY in the crowd and accepted a custom-made hat embroidered with his name. It was also revealed that they had been an ARMY for the past 11 years. Later, during the game, he exchanged his Dodgers cap with the fan.

Adding to the excitement, his Dodgers jersey bore the number 7, symbolizing his group, BTS, which added to the emotionality of his debut baseball stint.

Just a couple of days later, he was spotted with bandmate j-hope at a tattoo parlour in Los Angeles. The tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, shared a photo showing a tattoo on j-hope’s upper knee. While fans could clearly spot j-hope’s ink, they are still curious whether Taehyung got a tattoo himself or was simply there to accompany Hobi.

Edited by Shreya Das
