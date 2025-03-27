“This is devastating to hear”- Fans concerned as Zhao Lusi reveals she can’t film dramas due to memory retention struggles on ‘Be Myself’

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the first episode of Zhao Lusi's travel reality show, Be Myself, showcasing her healing journey, was released. The show, which is available on Mango TV and Hunan TV, revealed the Chinese actress' battle with depression and how she's been aiming to come out of the same. Therefore, in the first episode, she travels to the village side, somewhere in China.

At one point, she's seen talking to a young Chinese actor, Fu Bohan. Their conversation revolved around the actress' mental health, and she stated that she was doing a lot better after the medications and other health care she received. But she also added that because of the same, she couldn't retain her memories, further restricting her from filming any movies or dramas.

"I'm alright after taking medication but I can't retain any memory," she said.

To this, Fu Bohan responded that it's alright if she can't retain memories and that she should focus on healing her mental health rather than filming dramas. Regardless, when this clip landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but express their concerns over Zhao Lusi's health. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"This is devastating to hear for an actor/actress"

"Rest well if u can't make any dramas its fine as long as youre doing good health is important" said a fan on X

"It must be so scary to not remember anything while on medication. She's so strong" added another fan

"Can’t retain a memory? Wtf that is so scary and sad" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how it was heartbreaking to hear more about her battle and healing journey with depression.

"Not even a fan but her story and her sickness make me feel so sad." stated a netizen

"This hurt me so bad oh god" added an X user

"This whole thing breaks my heart so much" said a fan

"That feeling of not being able to do what you love the most" commented another X user

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi documents her healing journey through her latest travel reality show, Be Myself

In December 2024, Zhao Lusi'a agency revealed that the actress was hospitalized due to health issues after several fans and netizens expressed their concerns upon seeing a video of Lusi in a wheel chair when it landed on the internet around alter 2024. Following the same, in January 2025, the actress released a staement through her Weibo account.

In the same, she talked about her struggles with depression for a long time and also opened up about the verbal and physical abuse she endured at the hands of a few individuals from her management company. She stated that this abuse took a huge toll on her mental and physical health, resulting in several issues such as extreme weight loss, lack of body control, and more.

However, towards the end of January, she made her first public appearance at the Viee FM Event in China. She showed up with some company and walked across the event with the assistance of a cane. Following the same, the actress recently announced her healing documentary show, Be Myself, and its first episode was released on March 27.

According to the Chinese media outlet, youth.cn, the show is meant for Zhao Lusi to take a trip deep inside the mountains while exploring the traditional cultures and rural life. The intention was to motivate her healing journey by meeting new people, engaging in new tasks, and connecting with nature. The show also presents the actress without any makeup, script, or pay.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been cheering Zhao Lusi on her healing journey while also learning more about her struggles through the show, Be Myself.

