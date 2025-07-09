“This is embarrassing”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung seemingly shutdowns fansite stalker claims by liking hairstylist’s appreciation post

On Wednesday, July 9, BTS' Taehyung liked an Instagram post made by the idol's stylist, Choi Muj-in, on his personal page, @hairbymujin. The images posted by the hair stylist were taken by the renowned fansite of Taehyung, called Nuna V, as the idol strolled through the streets of Paris.

The stylist not only posted the fansite's pictures and gave her the credits for the same, but also thanked the fansite for capturing such beautiful pictures of the idol. Here's what the stylist's caption for his post read:

"Thank you for taking so many beautiful pictures."

When this interaction landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were surprised by the same. The fansite, Nuna V, has been active amongst ARMYs for a long time, and given that they are known for taking pictures of Taehyung at his many schedules, both solo and as a BTS member, they were also speculated to be a stalker by many netizens.

Therefore, with Taehyung liking the picture taken by the fansite, it has seemingly calmed down the rumors surrounding the fansite, Nuna V. Additionally, fans have also been calling out netizens who criticized the fansite and spread alleged misinformation about it, labeling them as stalkers. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

"This is embarrassing for the moral police armys"

Expand Tweet

"hey nuna v haters, look mujin just shared her photos and thanking her for taking beautiful photos of taehyung" said a fan on X

"Mujin saw the saesang allegations on nunav on twt from his private acc and said not on my watch lmao" added another fan

"It's too bad if they still accuse her of being a Sasaeng." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were happy to have the allegations settle down after years of speculations around Nuna V.

"Tae maybe saw the hate nuna v getting from so called army's" stated a fan

"even mujin is posting pics taken by nuna v she really is taehyung’s unofficial photographer" added an X user

"Yall think tae n tae crew is a fool for not recognize stalker or sasaeng? Since early day nuna v is there and tae saw her in every occasion he go." said a netizen

"Taehyung himself confirmed that Nuna V isn't a stalker. Case closed. commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's recent solo activities

BTS' Taehyung, otherwise known as V, kickstarted his official solo career in September 2023, with the release of his first album, LayoVer, which held the track, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Following the same, in December of the same year, the idol had to enter the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment service.

Regardless, the idol put forth many releases that were recorded before his military enlistment. In March 2024, he rolled out his single, FRI(END)S, and in July 2024, he released his solo photobook Type 1, which captures pictures of the idol during his relaxed and comfortable moments.

Additionally, he also released the vinyl version of his solo album, LayoVer, in October 2024. Around December, the idol put forth two other singles, such as Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby.

Following the successful completion of his mandatory military service, the idol was discharged on June 10. On July 7, the idol attended the Celine Show for the ongoing 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the brand's global ambassador.

