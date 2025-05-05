“This is genius concept”— Fans react to I-DLE’s ‘i-dentity’ trailers as each member symbolically ditches the letter ‘G’ in five solo videos 

On May 4, 2025, South Korean girl group I-DLE released a 15-second teaser for their comeback. The teaser hinted at the group's eighth extended play, We Are, which is scheduled to drop on May 19.

This new teaser, featuring all five members, officially cuts ties with the letter "G," signifying a symbolic rebirth for this Cube Entertainment group. In the clip, Miyeon first sprayed a “G” onto a glass panel, positioning it ahead of “IDLE." She ultimately smashed it with a rock before walking away.

Earlier, individual teasers showed each member's distinct moment as they either lost or intentionally discarded the “G.” For instance, Yuqi’s golf club had a “G”-shaped head that fell off, so she hit the ball using a stick that only had "IDLE" on it.

In another trailer, Soyeon reversed her car and knocked the “G” off their branded (G)I-DLE plate. Meanwhile, Minnie’s high-heeled shoes lost a heel engraved with a "G," but she continued to stride on, bearing only "IDLE” on her footwear.

Shuhua also grappled with a "G"-shaped padlock while attempting to open a gate. When it wouldn’t budge, she kicked it open, revealing a door inscribed with "IDLE."

In Minnie’s solo scene, she struggled to retrieve her ATM card because of a nail extension marked "G." She removed the nail, and the card came out, reading only "IDLE." Fans are surprised by the unique concept and are praising the members for their creative and bold ideas.

A fan comment on the i-dentity trailer (Image via X/@kennyjennybenny)

Fans are praising the I-DLE's comeback marketing, visuals in the trailers, and overall impact.

"The marketing is top tier for this comeback," a fan commented.

"The artistic excellence in every trailer literally had me on the edge. this comeback is gonna be so iconic," a user noted.

"I fear kpop is not ready for the amount of c*nt and shift this comeback is gonna have in kpop," a person shared.

Others also chimed in—

"This is not just a concept but a bold statement. The (G) once a label that boxed them in, is now being discarded symbolizing the beginning of LIBERATION. They are now breaking free from all the prejudices. OMG this is a FINALE to all the previous comebacks," a netizen said.

"The creative direction of this album has been sooooo good im so excited to see how the music video gonna look like," a viewer mentioned.

"The message is so beautiful, music has no gender and G is the biggest reminder of that. That's why they're so eager to remove it 👍 Just me i-dle 👏," another fan added.

Explained: Why I-DLE dropped the 'G' from their name

K-pop girl group I-DLE, previously known as (G)I-DLE, has officially changed its name, as confirmed by Cube Entertainment. The announcement was made via the group's digital platforms on May 1, coinciding with the celebration of their seventh anniversary since debut.

According to Cube, the name change, which involves dropping both the letter “G” and the surrounding brackets, aims to redefine the group's image. In a formal statement, the company noted that this decision reestablishes "the group’s identity in that it can’t be defined by any gender," adding (according to Korea JoongAng Daily):

“The fact that the group deleted the parentheses in the name also means that future music releases and concepts will be limitless."

The branding change was introduced alongside a new logo, which was revealed in an anniversary post. The official social media accounts and visual content were also updated to reflect the new identity, quickly capturing attention across online fan communities.

A preview clip, titled (G), was released on May 2 through the group’s verified channels. In the video, members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua are shown performing in a rain-soaked, wine-colored setting, surrounded by cloaked figures. This scene appears to symbolize a farewell to the “G” element, culminating in a scorched coffin. It references their debut song, LATATA.

I-DLE is returning with its eighth mini album, divided into two release dates. The first part, We are i-dle, came out on May 2 at 6 pm KST, while the special second part is scheduled for May 19 at the same time. This project marks the group’s first official return after renewing their contracts as a complete unit.

I-DLE debuted in 2018 under Cube Entertainment and has since grown into one of the label’s prominent acts. The K-pop group has since released several chart-topping tracks, including HWAA, Tomboy, Queencard, etc.

