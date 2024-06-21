“This here, is a must watch”: Fans gets excited as Netflix drops Sweet Home 3 teaser 

On June 21, 2024, Netflix dropped the official teaser of the much-awaited series Sweet Home 3 through their social media handles on Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms. The streaming platform also revealed a new poster featuring Song Kang and captioned their update as:

"The world teeters on the boundary between monsters and humans, leaving humanity with a difficult choice."

The official teaser video started off with Pyeon Sang-wook (played by Lee Jin-uk) greeting the survivors of the stadium, where he announced new rules for them to follow. He ordered that there be a ban on entering and leaving the stadium. However, symptomatic survivors would be provided with some favorable conditions, stating, 'Monsterization is the first step in your transformation into neo-humans of a new age.'

The scene transitioned to showcasing cocoon-consuming human beings and survivors engaged in their fight against the monstrous creatures. Meanwhile, Lee Eun-yoo (played by Go Min-si) and Park Chan-young (played by Jung Jin-young) continued to battle against the ongoing crisis.

Sweet Home 3 teaser further foreshadowed Cha Hyun-su's (played by Song Kang) determination to mitigate the monster's creatures and save humanity with Lee Eun-hyuk (played by Lee Do-hyun) standing behind him like a pillar.

Cha Hyun-su's voice echoed, 'Giving up isn't an option. I can set things right again. I'll get him out and kill him for good no matter what,' signifying the showdown between him and Pyeon Sang-wook. The action-packed teaser concluded with Sang-wook expressing his excitement about meeting Hyun-su and Eun-hyuk soon.

Soon, the Sweet Home 3 teaser went viral on social media, and the fans could not contain their excitement watching the latest glimpse of the upcoming series. Subsequently, an X user tweeted:

"This here, is a must-watch."

Netizens expressed their delight after watching the original cast of Sweet Home returning for season 3. The trailer hinted at the upcoming partnership of Song Kang and Lee Do-hyun for Sweet Home 3, which overjoyed fans. While some wanted to watch the final installment of the drama, others still felt saddened over the forthcoming ending.

"Praying the final season of #SweetHome is better than the second one because I'm STILL not over the monster baby birth."- A fan reacted.

"Why is MY heartbreaking? although sweet home season 2 was awful compared to one but my heart says that final season will be insanely good so i’m so seated. not to be dramatic but LEE DOHYUN And SONG KANG scenes together will for sure change the trajectory of my life. can’t wait!"- A fan shared.

"I wanna screammmm but I can't. Really can't wait but at the same time, don't want it to end. Reallyyyyy going to miss it."- A fan tweeted.

"Finally the main lead isn’t a side character and the of cast is there after whatever the hell was the 2nd season."-A fan commented.

Netizens further discussed how the second season of Sweet Home did not entertain them much and wished the third installment would provide justice to all the characters.

"Let out the loudest scream when i saw dohyun WE MISSED YOU BROTHER."- A user reacted.

"Okay on serious note the number of characters showing up in one teaser is dizzying me again, yet i have expectation is active role of hyunsoo and seems that he got his corps now (the neohuman?). Truly hope #SweetHome3 wrapping up well.. giving justice to main og casts at least ㅠㅠ."- A user tweeted.

"I totally agreee! The new characters ruined season 2 for me and the lack of song Kang made lots of people mad. They have to redeem themselves this season."- A user commented.

"Eunhyuk tilting his head as if he’s ready to fight and hyunsu talking about his plan on how to end Uimyeong Yeah they’re so s*xy for this."- A user mentioned.

More details about Sweet Home 3

The leading characters of the final and third installment of Netflix's series Sweet Home 3 include Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si, Kim Si-ah, and Lee Do-hyun. Park Gyu-young, who starred in the previous two seasons, will not return for the upcoming edition.

It is helmed by director Lee Eung-bok, known for directing Sweet Home season 1 and 2, Mr.Sunshine, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, Jirisan, and other shows. Sweet Home 3 has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name, created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.

Sweet Home 3 is slated to premiere on July 19, 2024, and will be available to stream on Netflix globally.