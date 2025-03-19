"THIS IS MY LAST STRAW"- Fans emotional as j-hope expresses concern for BTS members serving in the military amid snowfall in Korea

After his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Chicago, BTS’ j-hope went live on Weverse on March 19 to share heartfelt moments with fans. He mentioned the snowfall in Korea and expressed concern for his bandmates in the military, worrying they might have to shovel a lot of snow. Fans were touched by his care for them.

For those unaware, five BTS members, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Suga are still completing their military service, while Jin and j-hope have already been discharged. The remaining members are in the final months of their service and are expected to reunite in June 2025. As translated by user @mhereonlyforbts, he said,

"Hearing that it snowed in Korea, it makes me worried about the members. They'd have to shovel up a lot of snow."

South Korean military duties sometimes include snow clearing during heavy snowfall. This adds to the challenges soldiers face in winter. Fans, who have been counting the days until BTS’ full reunion, took to social media to express their emotions, saying it has been too long since the group has been apart. An X user, @anot7bias wrote,

"THIS IS MY LAST STRAW."

Others too joined in expressing their desire to see them back together and that they have "served enough."

"They've served enough! Bring my boys back," an X user wrote.

"Thee bts have to shovel snow oh when i see u sk," a fan commented.

"reunite his family. this is so sick and twisted," another netizen added.

"get them out of there wtf," a fan remarked.

Many praised j-hope’s caring nature and shared their excitement for the group's return.

"BRING MY FAMILY BACK," a fan remarked.

"Always thinking about the members," a netizen commented.

"Awwww he care abt members so much. i hope all of them are doing good," an X user mentioned.

More about BTS' j-hope’s solo projects, HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, his live

Aside from his touching words about BTS, j-hope also shared fun moments with fans during the live. He finally learned the meaning behind ARMY’s "woo woo woo" chants at concerts. He laughed as he realized it meant they found him attractive. He also spoke about his excitement for upcoming tour stops and interacting with fans worldwide.

HOPE ON THE STAGE kicked off in Seoul and is now making its way across different cities, including Mexico City, San Antonio, and Los Angeles. Along with the tour, the rapper is also gearing up for the release of his new digital single MONA LISA, set to drop on March 21.

The song MONA LISA was first performed at his New York show and has already generated buzz among fans. Here's the full list of j-hope's upcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour schedule:

Mexico City – March 22, March 23

– March 22, March 23 San Antonio – March 26, March 27

– March 26, March 27 Oakland – March 31, April 1

– March 31, April 1 Los Angeles – April 4, April 6

– April 4, April 6 Manila – April 12, April 13

– April 12, April 13 Saitama – April 19, April 20

– April 19, April 20 Singapore – April 26, April 27

– April 26, April 27 Jakarta – May 3, May 4

– May 3, May 4 Bangkok – May 10, May 11

– May 10, May 11 Macau – May 17, May 18

– May 17, May 18 Taipei – May 24, May 25

– May 24, May 25 Osaka – May 31, June 1

Additionally, j-hope will headline Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13, 2025.

j-hope's latest track Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) has also been a major highlight. He uploaded various dance challenges featuring K-pop idols like TWICE's Nayeon & Momo, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi & Woozi, Taemin, TXT's Yeonjun, and more.

