"This is their legacy"— Fans react as BTS remains the first and only K-Pop group to perform at the SNL

In 2019, BTS made a historic accomplishment as the first K-pop group to perform on Saturday Night Live. It marked a first in the NBC's show's 44-season history. Emma Stone, the host of the episode, introduced the South Korean boy band to the stage.

Almost six years later, Bangtan Sonyeondan was again featured in SNL, honoring their past performance. On February 16, 2025, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special event at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, NYC.

The three-hour live special, SNL50: The Anniversary Special, memorialized the show's musical episodes. In the beginning, it also featured a montage of indelible performances. Among them was a brief appearance by the South Korean group. It emphasized their 2019 performance as the first K-pop group on the American late-night live sketch comedy show. Over this, one fan shared their thoughts, writing:

"This is their legacy. They are pop culture royalty and no amount of hate tweets on this app would ever change this."

Many fans underlined the band's place in history as the first K-pop group on SNL.

"Anotable part of history for an international show," a fan commented.

"BTS being recognized globally again Kings," a viewer said.

"BTS being the FIRST and ONLY k-pop group to ever be invited to perform at SNL, they always make history," another netizen added.

Others reacted to Bangtan Sonyeondan's brief moment on SNL's 50th anniversary show, calling them "legends."

"BTS’s 0.5 second moment on the SNL 50th anniversary show," one fan noted.

"BTS PAVED THE WAY," another fan wrote.

SNL's 50th anniversary special also featured performances from artists like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Cher. There were also appearances by ex-hosts, cast fellows, and musical guests as well.

Remembering the SNL performance when BTS made history as the first K-pop group to perform

Bangtan Boys (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

During their Saturday Night Live debut, the group performed their single Boy With Luv and 2017 hit Mic Drop from Love Yourself: Her album. Their rendition was part of the promotion for their album Map of the Soul: Persona.

Notably, the album had been released just a day back on on April 12, 2019. The South Korean artists presented themselves in matching black suits and white sneakers for the show. Their appearance marked a consequential milestone in K-Pop's global influence.

Psy was the last K-pop artist to appear on SNL, making a cameo in a sketch with Bobby Moynihan. After their historic performance, the show took to X to thank host Emma Stone and the Bangtan Boys.

The Amazing Spider-Man actress also later praised the Bangtan Boys' performance, referring to them as "voices of angels."

Jin and j-hope have completed their military service, while the other members are still serving. The group is also expected to go on a world tour in 2026.

