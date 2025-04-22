“This was never in my wishlist” — Fans in a frenzy as Coldplay’s Chris Martin imitates BIGBANG Taeyang’s “Yeorobun” during Seoul concert

On April 22, 2025, during the fourth Seoul show of Coldplay’s "Music of the Spheres" world tour, an unexpected yet delightful moment took place, instantly becoming iconic among K-pop fans. While the band was performing, frontman Chris Martin suddenly broke into a musical rendition of the legendary K-pop meme, Yeorobun, originally made famous by Taeyang of BIGBANG.

With a playful tone, Chris Martin sang Yeorobun, followed by I miss you, leaving fans cheering, laughing, and touched all at once. The crowd was initially amused, wondering who could have taught the British singer this meme, rooted in Korean pop culture. Not long after, the mystery was solved when Jihyo, the leader of TWICE, revealed on the fan messaging platform Bubble that she had taught him the meme.

What made the moment even more special was the presence of the meme's original creator, Taeyang, in the audience. Fans quickly noticed his attendance, and soon after, Taeyang acknowledged the moment by posting on Instagram with the caption:

“Coldplay, I miss you too.”

This gesture from Chris Martin, learning a beloved Korean meme from a K-pop idol and performing it in front of tens of thousands, including Taeyang himself. The cultural crossover among artists made it all the more memorable. One fan on X tweeted:

This was never in my wishlist like"

Fans took to social media to express their joy, saying things like:

“Okay, so they're sharing memes and ideas now,” a fan noted.

“I am screaming!!! Taeyang, you will always be famous.” another fan coined.

“LOL EVEN THE INTONATION," an X user reckoned.

Some fans included Taeyang on their comments:

“This is so funny..taeyang will never escape this legacy,” a fan mentioned.

“Not in a million years did i think this would happen,” a fan exclaimed.

“This is the most important thing coldplay has ever done,” another fan playfully said.

Coldplay's Chris Martin performs Taeyang's infamous meme in front of him

In November 2024, TWICE was revealed as the mystery guest for Coldplay’s South Korea leg of their world tour. It was later confirmed that the group would be performing at all six scheduled concerts, adding more excitement to the highly anticipated shows.

During the fourth concert, both groups brought a unique flavor to the stage by performing a meme. Jihyo later revealed the secret behind it via Bubble, saying:

"I told Chris many things..I missed you so much. I told them that the Korean fans will like it!! I am so happy that you did it today..LOL"

Taeyang’s legendary “Yeorobun meme” finds its origin in the year, 2014. During BIGBANG’s Made era promotions or one of their global tour concerts/events around 2014, Taeyang took the mic and greeted fans with a theatrical and exaggerated “Yeorobun!!” (which means "everyone").

The way he elongated the word in a playful, slightly flirtatious, and high-pitched tone caught fans off guard. It became unexpectedly funny and sweet. He re-did this meme in 2023 during a promotional live broadcast for his solo comeback with his album “Down to Earth.” It again allowed fans to share a good laugh on an already iconic meme.

Hence, this above-mentioned instance involving Coldplay became another time this meme surfaced openly. Many idols and fans have, to date, used the meme to cause a wave of laughter at various occasions. Fans actually enjoyed this resurfacing of the meme.

