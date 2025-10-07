“This was unexpected” – Fans in frenzy as SEVENTEEN set for surprise collaboration with PinkPantheress on ‘Fancy Some More?’ remix

SEVENTEEN leads the lineup for PinkPantheress’ upcoming remix of her mixtape Fancy That, set for release on October 10. The new version, titled Fancy Some More?, features a global roster of artists. On October 7, the singer announced the collab on social media, unveiling the full list along with a 2D avatar of herself.Global stars Kylie Minogue, Zara Larsson, and Anitta are also part of the remix, along with rising talents like JADE, Ravyn Lenae, and Bladee. Additional collaborators include Oklou, JT, Sugababes, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri, KAYTRANADA, Basement Jaxx, Joe Goddard, DJ Caio Prince, Mochakk Loukeman, Sega Bodega, Groove Armanda, and Kilimanjaro. The &quot;unexpected&quot; team-up is drawing massive attention online. &quot;This was unexpected, but seated!!,&quot; an X user commented. . @cyeunghoLINKthis was unexpected, but seated!!Recently, Vernon also shared an Instagram story listening to PinkPantheress’ track Illegal. Many view it as a potential indication of the group’s involvement in the remix. He had done something similar earlier when he shared a DJ Khaled track on his story prior to their collaboration being released. Netizens are hilariously reacting over this. kazue 🐦‍🔥 @simpforcoups_LINKppl should really pay more attention to what vernon posts coz he mad funny when you realize why he posts what he doessya @vernieadeuxLINKMY NAME IS VERNON IM REALLY GLAD TO MEET YOU YUUUUUUUPPPPPPPPPPPay jurídico jeongcheol @rkivesmoonLINKVernon I see youOthers continue to express excitement about the collaboration.☘︎ @girlh0shiLINKPinkpantheress seventeen collab is the best thing thats ever happened to me already and seeing chopct fans butthurt abt it just makes it better LOLJoojoo ✨🏳️‍🌈 | WonChanVerHao 🍀 @joowolfpLINKOH MY GOD MY TWO FAVESmel 💬 @kwancatpawsLINKif this actually happens it will be the ultimate crossover of my life and i WILL pass awaySEVENTEEN continues world tour with Tacoma Dome stopSEVENTEEN (Image via X/@pledis_17)SEVENTEEN is currently on world tour NEW_, started with two concerts at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on September 13. This marks the K-pop act's first new world tour in less than a year since the Right Here tour finished earlier this year in February. There next tour date is on October 11, at Tacoma Dome.While the boy band is a 13-member act, only nine performed this leg. This is because Jeonghan and Wonwoo are currently serving in the military. Meanwhile, Woozi and enlist on September 15 and 16, respectively. They will then wrap up the tour with four dome shows across Japan in November and December, concluding in Fukuoka on December 21.The group celebrated its 10th debut anniversary in May. To commemorate the milestone, they released their fifth full-length album Happy Burstday in May. It was accompanied by offline events and fan performances.This isn’t PinkPantheress’ first SEVENTEEN crossover. Previously, when asked by a fan about her bias in the group, the songstress first clarified, “Is SVT SEVENTEEN?” She then mentioned that she has been following the group since their debut. After taking a moment to think, the 24-year-old named her biases. She first started with Seungkwan, saying he is “mad funny,” followed by The8, and finally expressing her admiration for Mingyu with “LAWDDDD.”