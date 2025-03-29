"THIS UNEXPECTED ROMCOM"- Fans react to the romantic chemistry between IU and Kim Seon-ho in When Life Gives You Tangerines

Netflix aired the final episodes of IU and Park Bo-gum starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines on March 28, 2025. While fans of the Netflix series were captivated by the deep and quiet romance between IU and Park Bo-gum, they were surprised by the chemistry between her and Kim Seon-ho.

Originally expected to have a minor role, Kim Seon-ho’s character became a key part of the next generation’s storyline on When Life Gives You Tangerines. His scenes with the lead actress led to some of the drama’s most touching moments. Their on-screen relationship evolved from sweet, fleeting interactions to a love story filled with warmth and deep emotion.

The pair felt natural and effortlessly engaging to fans and viewers as they saw everything from charming romantic scenes to heartfelt exchanges. Several moments warmed fans' hearts, including the one where Kim Seon-ho's character was sketching IU's character, alluding to the scene in Titanic.

The couple's gentle affection leading up to their marriage and the way their story unfolded had fans taking to social media to share their reactions. The pairing surprised and overwhelmed many fans as others stated that the couple fit together perfectly. Some even stated that while they never imagined seeing the two actors as a couple, it was an "unexpected romcom."

"THIS UNEXPECTED ROMCOM."

"Whoever casted IU and Kim Seonho deserves a RAISE. Its the first time I felt the chemistry through the screen, they're so good together," a netizen remarked.

"I’m still in shock that we got IU x #kimseonho mini romcom. Yes, He is not a lead, but what a meaningful part to play in such a beautiful story," a fan commented.

"they were such a treat on top of an already stunning drama," an X user added.

"honestly didn’t expect a love line for seon ho when they said he would have a cameo in this drama. It felt like it was more than just a cameo," another person wrote.

Fans called the casting decision a "gift" and thanked the director and writer for bringing this duo to life. Some said that they loved the scenes between the two, stating that their chemistry was "so insane."

"Kim Seonho and IU's chemistry is so insane. I was sobbing so hard 'cause I didn't know they will give me this. They look so domestic.I just wanna say thank you to the director and writer for trusting Seonho. Thank you for this special gift," a fan commented.

"Just wanna say a massive thank uu to whoever thought of pairing iu with kim seonho!! their chemistry is INSAAANEE," an X user wrote.

"not at seonhohada expecting to see just seonho’s cameo in drama and ending up getting a whole lovey dovey couple with a full story instead. we won BIG TIME," another user added.

IU and Park Bo-gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines: Plot, success, & more

The Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines aired its final episodes on March 28, 2025, concluding the deeply moving story. The series, set on Jeju Island, features IU as Ae-sun, Park Bo-gum as Gwan-sik, along with Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon.

It follows Ae-sun, a spirited young woman longing to break free from her traditional upbringing. She finds unwavering support in Gwan-sik, a man of few words but immense strength, who is a constant in her life. The story unfolds over decades and captures their evolving relationship and the shifting tides of life.

The drama is written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok. It has been praised for its emotional depth, symbolism, and cinematography.

The use of Jeju’s landscapes, from tangerine orchards to the vast sea, adds layers to the storytelling. The tangerines symbolize life’s bittersweet moments. Moreover, the changing seasons reflect the highs and lows of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik’s journey.

The series has been met with widespread acclaim and has been compared to other dramas like Reply 1988 and My Mister. It has also broken records by becoming the highest-rated K-drama on IMDb with a score of 9.4 and ranking among the top non-English shows globally on Netflix.

All 16 episodes of the drama are now available to stream on Netflix.

