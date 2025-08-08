“This will go down in history” — Fans thrilled as BigHit’s new boy group CORTIS to host 24-hour live YouTube premiere with fan Q&A

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new group CORTIS will roll out a 24-hour online event ahead of their debut. Starting at 12 am Korean Standard Time (KST) on August 10, 2025, a full-day premiere will stream on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel. The lineup includes fresh footage, debut hints, and direct fan interaction.juli @cortisboysLINK#CORTIS will host a 24-hour YouTube premiere on August 10, featuring exclusive debut content, hints at their upcoming activities, and direct interaction as they respond to fan questions in real time.The broadcast will go live across global time zones, offering content all day. Group members - Martin, James, Joo Hoon, Sunghyun, and Gunho - will answer questions live, giving fans a chance to connect in real time. The event is a one-time stream, available only while it’s airing. Fans are excited to attend the live, saying that the 24-hour stream is a landmark moment in K-pop &quot;history.&quot;&quot;24 hours with cortis ??? this will go down in history 😭🙌,&quot; an X user commented.el | CORTIS @jaikeuelLINK24 hours with cortis ???this will go down in history 😭🙌Many are calling it more than just a promotion. They’re especially looking forward to seeing the members' &quot;personalities,&quot; group &quot;chemistry,&quot; and hearing their voices for the first time.&quot;24 hours of cortis content dropping in real time across timezones that’s not promo, that’s art,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;The first meeting is gonna be so exciting, def looking forward to their personalities and chemistry together 🥹,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;WE'RE FINALLY GOING TO HEAR THEIR VOICES OMG 😭,&quot; a person shared.Others have described the promotional session as &quot;interesting,&quot; &quot;cool,&quot; and &quot;the funnest.&quot;&quot;24-hour premiere&quot; oh, this is gonna be interesting...,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;This is honestly really cool, u know what I’ll be doing all day 🤭,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;This is the funnest promotion ive ever seen 😭,&quot; another fan added.Everything we know about BIGHIT MUSIC's third group after BTS &amp; TXT: CORTISBIGHIT MUSIC, under HYBE’s wing, has introduced its upcoming teen boy band CORTIS, with a debut date set for August 18, 2025. The announcement, dropped at midnight KST on August 7, 2025, is accompanied with a glitch-themed teaser shared on the K-pop act’s official X handle.The short clip features flickering graphics in pink shades, ending with the group’s name flashing on a digital board. A follow-up video shows the members casually filming each other inside a home-like setup packed with instruments, monitors, and audio tools.The label describes them as a “young creator crew” who handle their own tracks, choreo, and visuals. The name CORTIS was stitched together from six random characters pulled from the phrase “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” symbolizing an offbeat, no-rules approach to artistry.The five-member roster includes James (19, Thai-Chinese), Martin (17, Korean-Canadian), Juhoon (17, Korean), Seonghyeon (16, Korean), and Keonho (16, Korean). Martin is believed to be the team lead. Meanwhile, James, who once trained under the shelved project Trainee A, is the oldest. Keonho, the youngest, takes the maknae spot.Martin holds writing and composing credits for songs by TXT (Miracle, Deja Vu, Beautiful Strangers), ENHYPEN (Outside), LE SSERAFIM (Pierrot), and ILLIT (Magnetic). James has choreographed routines for Magnetic, Deja Vu, Cherish (My Love), and Tick-Tack.A second teaser is due on August 10, likely offering more insight into their theme and sound. A pre-release music video of GO! will follow on August 11 at 12 am KST via HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel.CORTIS marks BIGHIT’s first boy group rollout since TXT in 2019 and BTS in 2013, launching a new era with an all-teen lineup that’s hands-on from start to finish.