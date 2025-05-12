ToGetHer episodes 3 & 4 recap: Contestants reveal ages, jobs, and unexpected romantic twists

ToGetHer is South Korea's first-ever lesbian dating show, premiered on April 25, 2025, on Wavve and Rakuten TV. The show features seven women: Mirang, Dagyo, Hangyul, Jinah, Seoyeon, Heeyoung, and Riwon. They live together in a beautiful Jeju Island house. The concept is unique as it allows the contestants to form real emotional bonds without sharing personal details or using phones.

In the latest episodes 3 and 4 of ToGetHer, the dating dynamics took a surprising turn as contestants began revealing their ages and professions. This adds new layers to their personalities. Heartfelt notes were exchanged, sparking curiosity and hinting at budding attractions. The arrival of the mysterious new contestant, Min Woo, also added tension and excitement to the house.

In the first two episodes of ToGetHer, viewers saw the women introduce themselves, share their personalities, and form initial impressions. Heartfelt handwritten notes were exchanged to express curiosity or affection. Jin-ah and Heeyoung emerged as the first official one-on-one date pair. Both showed early signs of a strong bond.

Meanwhile, Riwon faced a challenging start due to her latest controversy, and most of her parts were edited out. Hangyul and Mirang did not receive any notes in the first two episodes. This left them feeling a bit isolated. At the end of episode 2, the show also teased the arrival of a new contestant, Min Woo.

ToGetHer episode 3 and 4: New connections and rising tensions

Episode 3 of ToGetHer began with another round of handwritten notes. This time, Dagyo was pleasantly surprised to receive two letters—one from Hangyul and one from Mirang. Mirang, who had not gotten any notes before, was finally acknowledged, sparking her curiosity.

Jin-ah also received two letters from Heeyoung and Mirang. This signals new connections. Heeyoung, who previously got the most letters, found her box empty this time, leading to visible disappointment.

The main highlight of episode 3 was the surprise entry of Min Woo, the new catfish girl. Her arrival immediately changed the atmosphere in the house. Min Woo introduced herself as confident and bold, expressing that she is sensitive but protective when in love.

She quickly made her intentions clear by choosing Hangyul for her first one-on-one date. Their date was filled with light conversations and deeper discussions about insecurities and personal growth.

In episode 4 of ToGetHer, the contestants participated in a matching card game to determine who would go on dates. Dagyo and Mirang picked matching cards. This caused Seoyeon to feel upset, as she had previously shared her interest in Dagyo with her roommate, Mirang. She felt a bit betrayed, but later handled it jokingly as she confronted Mirang.

Jin-ah and Heeyoung matched as well, granting them their second date. Jin-ah seemed eager to deepen their connection, while Heeyoung expressed a desire to take things slow.

The show also introduced a round of self-introductions, where the women finally revealed their jobs, ages, and more personal details. This transparency added new layers to their dynamics by offering a deeper insight into their real lives. Min Woo kept her profession a secret, which added an air of mystery to her presence.

Here is a list of the revelations made by the members during the self-introduction segment in episode 4 of ToGetHer:

1. Mirang

Born in 1991

MBTI: ESTJ

Job: Real estate agency, also works in managing buildings

2. Min Woo

Born in 1995

MBTI: INTP

Single for 2 years

Job: Secret (not revealed yet)

3. Dagyo

Lives in Seoul

Born in 2000

MBTI: ESTJ

Job: Radiologist

4. Hangyul

Independent singer-songwriter and freelance composer

MBTI: INTJ

Age: Not publicly revealed

5. Jin-ah

31 years old

Two jobs: Psychological analysis writer and at a generative AI startup company

6. Seoyeon

Born in 1993

MBTI: INFJ

Job: Video PD in the film and television industry for 4-5 years

Currently preparing a business related to adult products. Revealed she is developing a female-exclusive adult product

7. Heeyoung

Same age as Seoyeon (1993-born)

MBTI: INFP or INTP

Job: Will reveal when she gets closer to others

As viewers eagerly await the new arrival and how they reshape the house, ToGetHer airs every Friday on Wavve and Rakuten TV.

