Transit Love: Another Beginning episode 1 - Recap, highlights, and all you need to know

On Wednesday, January 22, the first episode of the spin-off series, Transit Love: Another Beginning, was rolled out, intriuing fans and netizens on the many events that unfolded in the same. Transit Love: Another Beginning is a series that preceeds the upcoming fourth season release of the South Korean reality dating show, Transit Love.

For the same, several cast members from the show's past three seasons are gathered, and their trip together is documented. This trip allows the cast members to reconsider their past relationships while also forming new connections and friendships during their time together.

The spin-off series' cast includes season 1's Hye-seon, Min-jae and Hye-im, season 2's Gyu-min , Ji-yeon, and Na-eon, and Hwi-hyun and Kwang-tae from Season 3. The show's panelists are Lee Yong-jin, Kim Ye-won, and Yura, and the series was directed by Lee Seung-hwan. The following article will highlight the much-talked-about events from Transit Love: Another Beginning's first episode.

All you need to know about the first episode of Transit Love: Another Beginning

Transit Love or EXchange is a South Kroean reality dating show that premiered back in 2021. The show revolves around the concept of ex-lovers being gathered in group, and they contestants can either mend their past relationships and get bac with their ex-lovers or chose a new partner from the group.

However, the past relationships of the contestants are not revealed to one another. Naturally, the show often showcases the several challenges one faces in their dating life, especiall in terms of dealing with past relationships. This TVing series has been one of the succesful reality dating shows in the industry and has also rolled out three seasons.

Before the fourth season comes out, some contestants from all three seasons are gathered to bond with each other during the trip. The first episode, which was released on January 22, mostly dealt with introducing the contestants, and setting the tone for the dating series. Regardless, fans have already started to take some notes of the sparks that flew between a few contestants.

A pairing that fans have already fallen in love with Hwi-hyun and Ji-yeon. The two contestants are from season 3 and season 2 of Transit Love, respecitvely, and fans couldn't help but swoon over the two's slight chemistry. Many noticed that two were being flirty with each other when the contestants sat down for dinner on their first night of the trip.

Moreover, fans loved how the two bonded as they took up cleaning duties after the dinner. Therefore, fans are excited to see how the two's relationship grows in the future. On the other hand, fans are also excited to see some of the cast members back on screen again as they hung out with each other, espcially the season two contestants, Na-eon, Kyu-min, and Ji-yeon.

Apart from the couples, fans are looking forward to the friendships in Transit Love: Another Beginning. Many loved two cast members, Hwi-hyun and Kwang-tae hanging out with each other. They expressed that they matched each other's energy well and are thrilled to see more such interactions between the two.

All in all, the episode mostly revolved around the contestants settling in at their trip venue and spending casual time with each other. Regardless, given the intriguing cast members and their interesting connections, fans are excited to see what's in store for them with the upcoming episodes of Transit Love: Another Beginning.

