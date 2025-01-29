On Wednesday, January 29, the second episode of Transit Love: Another Beginning, the spin-off series of the reality dating show, Transit Love, was rolled out, revealing an intriguing set of events. In the latest episode, the six contestants gathered for the show were beginning to get closer to one another.

They also shared many stories about their previous experiences on Transit Love with each other. However, a shocking factor to many viewers was the introduction of new cast members into the group. While the spin-off series single contestants from the previous three seasons of the reality dating show, netizens were confused by the addition of new faces, referred to as "Catfishes".

They were called " Catfishes" as they are expected to alter the already budding feelings between the existing contestants. The second episode only introduced two, one male and one female, new entries into the show. However, the third episode's preview, which was revealed towards the end of the second episode, revealed that more "Catfishes" will be going to the show.

The following article will unveil more about the latest episode from the spin-off series.

All you need to know about the latest episode from Transit Love: Another Beginning

Transit Love: Another Beginning is a spin-off series of the South Korean reality dating show, Transit Love. The series initially premiered in 2021, and it revolves around gathering ex-couples in a group where the contestants don't reveal their ex-partners to their other members.

Therefore, during their participation, the contestants can either rekindle their love with their ex-partner or find someone new among the group. The show has rolled out three successful series. The fourth season is also expected to premiere sometime in 2025. Before the release of its fourth season, a spin-off series, called Transit Love: Another Beginning, was premiered on January 22, 2025.

The show gathered previous contestants of the reality dating show and they are asked to go on a trip. The cast of the spin-off series includes season 1's Hye-seon, Min-jae and Hye-im, season 2's Gyu-min, Ji-yeon, and Na-eon, and Hwi-hyun and Kwang-tae from Season 3. However, two new faces were introduced towards the end of the second episode.

However, it was also revealed that the new male catfish was Hwi-hyun's friend, and the new female catfish was Ji-yeon's acquaintance. On the other hand, fans also found one moment hilarious. As the contestants sat around for dinner, the new male catfish asked the others if only those who didn't become the final couple participated in the spin-off.

To this, Na-eon hilariously replied that she became the the final couple with Ji-yeon's ex during her season, and her ex who participated in the same season of the show became a couple with Gyumin's ex. After she revealed the unexpected crossover, everyone laughed at the same.

Additionally, fans have been rooting for Gyu-min and Hye-im after he revealed his interest in Hye-im during his solo interview at the spin-off series. Therefore, fans and netizens are intrigued about the series' progression following the new additions.

Fans and interested netizens can watch the spin-off series through its original network broadcast, TVING. Every new episode is expected to be released on Wednesday, and the series is expected to hold eight episodes.

