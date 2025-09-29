“Trendsetters”- Fans in a frenzy as BTS’ Jungkook, Taehyung and RM’s viral gym video sparks a new trend online

On Wednesday, September 24, fans got an unexpected treat when BTS’s Taehyung, Jungkook, and Namjoon appeared in the latest workout vlog uploaded by South Korean bodybuilder and YouTuber Ma Sun-ho. The video, which was filmed during the group’s time in Los Angeles, offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of the trio's gym sessions.The vlog quickly became a hot topic online, with clips of the three stars going viral. Fans had fun and couldn’t get enough of watching their favorite idols perform challenging routines, while showing off their dedication and physiques.A moment that stole fans' attention was Jungkook performing seated dumbbell bicep curls. As he struggled through the exercise, Taehyung and Namjoon were seen hyping him.What sent fans into an even bigger frenzy was Jungkook’s look during the set, with one side of his shirt pulled off, and his chest and shoulders were partially exposed. Fans were excited by this look at the idol's body. In fact, the moment became so iconic that even TikTok creators started re-enacting it.One TikToker, @loztrauxaokhe, recreated the scene with his friends, hilariously nailing even the tiny background details. Fans joked that the parody didn’t miss a single beat. Even the guy in the back was acted out perfectly by them.The ARMY were quick to call the BTS trio as,&quot;Trendsetters.&quot;★ 𝕯𝖊𝖊𝖊⁷ @JEONS_THVLINKThey are trendsetters 😭😭😭Beyond the humor, fans also expressed admiration for the members’ physiques, noting how much Namjoon, Taehyung, and Jungkook have transformed since before their military enlistments. Their visible strength and confidence are a reflection of how seriously they’ve taken their fitness journeys.Fans' funny comments to the recreated parody video can be seen below:Queen never cry @Queen_neva_cryLINKThey even copied the guy in the background lolJalebi lover @jalebiloverrLINKThe guy cosplaying tae is not flirty enough🤣🤣dee.code₇ | Thup's Amulet &amp;amp; Singha's gun @Dee_codesdreyLINKNow that I'm watching the recreation, taejoon really just standing that close holding on the chair, watching jk closely😭😂musicfan @musicfan_joyLINKRandom dude in the back who video bombed also getting recreated. How hilarious.BTS COMEBACK2026🎉💜 @Aryanne51944806LINKEven their gym session is an event😆BTS Taehyung, Jungkook, and RM's workouts get recognized by a professional trainerThe workout video of the BTS members gained so much attention online that GQ Magazine published an in-depth analysis of the vlog. To break things down, the publication enlisted celebrity trainer Kirk Myers, known for training the biggest names in Hollywood.In the feature, cleverly titled “How BTS Got So Swole, According to an Expert Trainer,” Myers walked readers through the members’ routines, explaining exactly why their workouts looked so advanced. He highlighted how BTS seemed to be training with serious intention, focusing on muscle growth through exercise routines such as forced reps and slow and controlled movements. He called this a good balance between free weights and machines. Myers even emphasized their use of varied ranges of motion, which he described as a sign of “professional-level training.” For fans, it was both fascinating and validating to see their idols’ hard work recognized by a top fitness expert in a world-renowned magazine.As the BTS members have been posting fitness videos regularly, fans remain eager to see more every day.