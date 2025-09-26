"Not on my bingo card"- Fans react as BTS' V, Jungkook, & RM's gym vlog sparks global buzz with expert workout analysis from GQ Magazine

On September 24, 2025, BTS surprised fans in a way no one expected. Their longtime trainer Ma Sun-ho uploaded new gym vlog on his YouTube channel, featuring RM, Taehyung (V), and Jungkook. The 20-minute vlog quickly became the talk of the internet. It captured the trio lifting heavy, joking around, and motivating one another while preparing for BTS’ long-awaited comeback in Los Angeles.The footage was filled with both playful banter and serious training moments. It showcased the group’s dedication to not only their music but also their fitness. Soon after, GQ Magazine released an in-depth analysis of the vlog. The publication broke down their workout routines with the help of celebrity trainer Kirk Myers.The feature explored how BTS trained for muscle growth, incorporated forced reps, and balanced free weights and machines to maximize results. The article titled, How BTS Got So Swole, According to an Expert Trainer, introduced the group writing:“With enough album sales and Spotify streams to earn K-pop megagroup #BTS a spot in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, it’s hard to imagine how the record-breaking collective could get any bigger than they already are. But since recently returning from completing their mandatory military service in South Korea, it seems they’ve found a way to do just that.&quot;Myers pointed out how their slow, controlled movements and varied ranges of motion were signs of professional-level training. The vlog started casually, but quickly transformed into a global headline.Fans couldn’t stop reacting online. Some were stunned that a simple gym vlog made it to GQ. An X user, @MinYoongiSwagg7, wrote:&quot;Not on my bingo card but the article was really well done!&quot;Tina⁷ @MinYoongiSwagg7LINKNot on my bingo card but the article was really well done!Others loved the lighthearted side of the vlog. It included moments like Jungkook training shirtless, V playfully recording on Ma Sun-ho’s phone, and RM cheering them on with energy.Meanwhile, fans also stated that the septet had already conquered the music industry, so now they were conquering bodybuilding magazines. They also praised the publication for the in-depth analysis.kkotshin⁷ @taesootheLINKGQ magazine really said BTS couldn't get any bigger in career so they started getting bigger physically 😭😭😭😭😭winterly⁷ at bsky ❄️🌸 #FreePalestine @winterlybloomsLINKthey actually analyzed and broke down all the exercises with research to explain the effectiveness 😅🐈‍⬛𝓑𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪_𝓢𝓪𝔂𝓼 🐾 @B_ella_SaysLINKO-kay...😁 Wasn't aware a BTS gym vlog could inspire GQ to get an expert on board to share his thoughts. A must read article especially for fitness freaks &amp;amp;amp; exercise loverschimdim 🩷🩵⁷ @chimdimnieLINK@GQMagazine Did we really go so crazy over their gym vlog that they made it to GQ MAGAZINEThe buzz showed just how far-reaching the group’s influence has become, crossing into unexpected spaces. They also praised the publication for the in-depth analysis.Pulse FC @PulseFc_LINK@GQMagazine Years of discipline, diet, and next-level training — not just the stage that’s powerful, their gym game is too 💪🔥Pulse FC @PulseFc_LINK@_BTSMoments_ Very cool read — BTS coming back strong in more ways than one.J⁷ 💜 met Jin 👋👋 🥹🐹(IA) (fan acct) @ShadowBoxYoonLINK@GQMagazine Actually the article was great. Gonna book mark for more thorough readingMore on BTS’ LA gym vlog, comeback prep, and global recognitionThe vlog was filmed earlier this year during the group’s extended stay in Los Angeles. All seven members were working on recording sessions, choreography practices, and preparations for their 2026 comeback album.Trainer Ma Sun-ho revealed in the video that BTS had an intense routine. Their routine included 6 am jogs, morning weightlifting, music production during the day, and even second workout sessions at night.He noted that the group remained consistent and hardworking, even when schedules got exhausting. According to The Korea Times, the trainer said in his vlog:“I didn’t come here for a vacation. The BTS members are working on their music in LA, and I’m here to help them train. I design workout programs, guide them through routines, and they’re all extremely passionate and hardworking.”Ma Sun-ho YouTube vlog thumbnail (Image via YouTube/@Masunho)The gym content also followed Jungkook’s return to the fashion scene as Calvin Klein’s ambassador at New York Fashion Week. The singer made headlines just days earlier.Meanwhile, RM and V showed their teamwork in training sessions, even turning some workouts into friendly competitions. Despite the rigorous routines, fans loved seeing the balance of discipline and humor.There were funny moments such as Jungkook being teased about a sore shoulder and V making the vlog his own with playful filming.With all seven members officially discharged from military service, anticipation for BTS’ group comeback in spring 2026 is at an all-time high.