“Truly an angel”— Fans react to Stray Kids’ Felix’s emotional story of volunteering in Laos and generous donations from a young age

On April 18, 2025, Esquire Korea published an interview with Stray Kids' Felix for the magazine's May edition. In the interview, the Stray Kids' vocalist shared about the donations and charity work in Laos.

During the interview, when asked about his recent charity and volunteer work and whether it was influenced by his connection with fans, Felix revealed that he has been donating since he was a child and that the idea resonated with him. He stated, as translated by an X account, @bbokseungah.

"The start actually goes back much further. Since i was young, I had a habit of donating even if it was just a dollar. The thought that even a single dollar could help someone really resonated with me."

Felix then said that he had always wanted to make a bigger donation as he grew up. He ended up doing something that allowed him to receive so much love. This made him realize that he should give back even more love in return.

Further in the interview, he also spoke about his volunteer work in Laos during his vacation. He described it as an eye-opening experience by seeing the reality on the ground, which is far removed from screens and imagination. He added, as translated by @bbokseungah,

"So I thought, "I'm so glad I decided to volunteer in person."

For the unversed, the Stray Kids' member has been a dedicated philanthropist, notably for supporting Save the Children since 2020 and earning a spot in their honor club.

He also donated 50 million won to aid the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts. In 2024, he gave 100 million won to UNICEF's Korean Committee to improve sanitation and nutrition for Laotian children and became a member of the UNICEF Honours Club.

He also volunteered in Laos with his mother and made additional donations to UNICEF and World Vision for children's nutrition and support projects in Laos and Korea. His efforts earned him the role of UNICEF goodwill ambassador to Korea.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about Felix's volunteering and donation in Laos. One fan remarked that he is truly an angel.

"Truly an angel.." commented a fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where one fan called the singer "a good role model," and another called him "beautiful inside and out."

"i know we all know how kind felix is, but i don’t think he’s given enough credit for how emotionally intelligent he is. he’s not just surface-level nice, he finds genuine joy in helping others, understanding their POV, & being a good role model, & he puts in real effort to do so," commented another fan.

"He's beautiful inside and out. He really has a big heart," remarked another fan on X.

"When I see this, I'm really happy that a person like him is successful. He's so kind," reacted another fan.

More reaction flowed on X.

"I stan the right person," said another fan.

"Felix is truly an angel even when he was kid, helping people the way he can," wrote a fan.

"my yongbokie so full of love he deserves the whole world," added another fan.

More about Stray Kids' rapper, Felix

The singer is a member of the K-pop group Stray Kids, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017. He currently serves as a global house ambassador for Louis Vuitton and UNICEF Korea's goodwill ambassador.

He officially debuted with Stray Kids on March 25, 2018, at the Jangchung Area. The group released their EP, I Am Not, and lead single, District 9. He contributed to songwriting for the album, including Mixtape #1. He later hosted the music program Pops in Seoul from July 2019 to January 2020.

Felix was also featured on Nayeon's No Problem in 2022. He released his solo song, Deep End, in the compilation album SKZ-Replay. He also performed Rev It Up during Stray Kids' 5-Star Dome Tour. He made an appearance in music videos and collaborated with Japanese singer LiSA for the anime Solo Leveling.

Felix, along with his labelmates, is all set to release their third Japanese album, Hollow, on June 18, 2025.

