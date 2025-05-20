“Truly global legends!” – Fans react to Tom Cruise’s enthusiastic BTS shoutout on ‘Run Jin’

On Tuesday, May 20, the latest episode of BTS' Jin's variety show, RUN JIN, was released. In this episode, titled Mission: Jin-Possible, the idol interviewed the American actor Tom Cruise about his recent movie release, Mission: Impossible. At the very beginning of the episode, as the two celebrities kick-started their conversations, Jin asked Tom Cruise if he was aware of BTS.

To this, Tom Cruise replied that he was well aware and said:

"Yes!! I know BTS! We all know BTS!"

Netizens were elated about the shoutout from Tom Cruise, which highlighted the group's impact on a larger audience, spilling outside the boundaries of K-pop. Naturally, they couldn't help but praise the members of BTS for how far they've come and the progress they've made in the industry. Here are a few fan reactions:

"When Tom Cruise knows BTS like that, you know they’re truly global legends!"

"from asking strangers on the streets to now asking Tom Cruise the same question from years ago..." said a fan on X

"bts is so humble than anyone else like they are the biggest artist out there but act like others don’t know them, kings" added another fan

"exactly! We all know bts paved the way" commented a netizen

Fans found it cute to see the band members still excited to know that other global celebrities were aware of their work.

"it’s cute to me he (they) keeps asking this question when they are known worldwide, everybody knows who is bts" stated a fan

"seokj in is soooo cute he literally started kicking his feet when tom answered back with a yes" added an X user

"yall have NO IDEA how much I missed hearing this question" said a netizen

"That seokj in would one day ask his trademark question to Tom Cruise, oh i love this!!!" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

Following his discharge from mandatory military service in June 2024, Kim Seon-jin immediately restarted his music career. The next day, he held a Hug Event for 1000 ARMYs chosen through a Weverse raffle. This event was conducted on the occasion of BTS' 11th anniversary.

Around July, the idol made history as the first South Korean singer ever to be chosen as a torchbearer as he represented South Korea for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay. He also earned two new luxury brand endorsements, one from Gucci and another from FRED Jewelry.

On the other hand, the idol also kick-started his own variety show called RUN JIN. The show premiered in August 2024, and it often included him engaging in a variety of activities, from taking a part-time job at an internet cafe to interviewing Tom Cruise on his latest movie release.

A new episode of the show is expected to be released every Tuesday on BTS' official YouTube and Weverse channels. In November 2024, Jin also released his first solo studio album, Happy, which had the song Running Wild as its title track. He also released an OST called Close To You in January 2025 for the K-drama series, When The Stars Gossip.

Most recently, the idol also released his second studio album, Echo, on May 19, which contained the track, Don't Say You Love Me, as its lead single.

