  • "Truly historic" - Fans proud as TWICE’s Jihyo & Jeongyeon join Korean President to discuss K-pop’s future on Arirang TV’s K-Pop: The Next Chapter

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 19, 2025 11:56 GMT
TWICE&rsquo;s Jihyo and Jeongyeon (Image via Instagram/@jy_piece)
TWICE’s Jihyo and Jeongyeon will join South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on K-Pop: The Next Chapter, a special broadcast airing on Arirang TV this Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 5 PM KST. Joining them are KPop Demon Hunters co-director Maggie Kang, producer-DJ R.Tee (credited with hits for BLACKPINK and BIGBANG), and music critic Kim Young-dae.

The program will be steered by Jang Sung-kyu, a former JTBC announcer who has since moved into variety hosting. The discussion will look at K-pop’s worldwide influence and its next phase of growth.

“The program will bring together key figures across the industry to reflect on K-pop’s global status and the opportunities ahead for Korean content. It will provide a forum to exchange visions and ideas for K-pop’s next chapter," the presidential office asserted (The Korea Economic Daily reports).
Fans are calling Jihyo and Jeongyeon’s appearance a "truly historic" moment.

"This moment shows just how far TWICE has come. From debut stages to world tours, and now Jihyo & Jeongyeon standing with the President of Korea to talk about K-pop’s future. Truly historic and so proud," an X user commented.
According to The Korea Economic Daily, officials added that South Korea, the fourth-largest economy in Asia, needs to keep advancing cultural content to secure its place among the world’s top five soft-power nations.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday, President Lee pointed to KPop Demon Hunters as a new example of Korea’s cultural strength. He also noted increased traffic at the National Museum of Korea, where related products have sold out daily.

K-Pop: The Next Chapter is expected to emphasize both the music industry’s outlook and how government policies may adapt to K-pop’s growing reach. In response to the presence of both the songstress', many netizens are saying that TWICE is truly the "nation's girl group."

Meanwhile, others are highlighting their “impact” and “influence,” praising the role they’ll play in shaping the K-pop industry.

TWICE was first honored by the Korean government for promoting K-culture in Japan

Dahyun and Tzuyu (Image via X/@JYPETWICE)
This is the second time TWICE has been formally acknowledged for its impact on Korean heritage. Back in 2019, the K-pop act received the Hallyu Culture Daesang at the Newsis K-Expo in Seoul. The honor was given by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. They heralded the group’s contribution to advancing the Hallyu wave in Japan.

Maknae line, Dahyun and Tzuyu, attended the ceremony to receive the award. Their photos were shared on the girl group's official X account on August 23, 2019.

Recently, TWICE delivered a 90-minute, 21-track performance at Lollapalooza 2025 in Chicago, garnering broad recognition from fans.

Edited by DEEPALI
