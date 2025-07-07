“Very embarrassing”- Internet reacts to protest truck demanding Jungkook to “go solo” spotted outside HYBE amid BTS’ album comeback buzz

On Sunday, July 6, a protest truck about BTS' Jungkook was parked in front of the HYBE headquarters. The truck sent out many messages, all of which demanded the idol to "go solo" amidst the group's announcement of their comeback. Additionally, to support this agenda, many solo stans have also been trending "Jungkook Go Solo" on X and other social media platforms to push their demand.

When this landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were frustrated about the same. They largely called out the solo stans for their lack of support towards BTS' growth together as a group, and critcized the netizens for demanding something that is outside the interests of both ARMYs and the BTS members. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Very Embarrassing"

Expand Tweet

"“jungkook go solo” and jungkook’s leaving for LA holding his bandmate’s hand," said a fan on X.

"Oh God! This is so embarrassing! "Go solo" "Free Jungkook "?! Please STOP this nonsense! He will never leave the group. He loves & cherishes the group career as much or even more than his solo career," added another fan.

"Hahahaha!! Go Higher = Jungkook fly to LA to be with BTS," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens also hilariously pointed out the irony that the idol departed for Los Angeles alongside the other BTS members to prepare for the group's comeback around the same time when the protest truck was placed.

"all this just for him to get on that plane to work with his group LMFAO," stated a fan.

"And JK chose his hyungs over and over again and you all still don't get it," added an X user.

"Jungkook just saw the 1st line "let's go higher " and booked the flight with his 2 lovely hyungs TO WORK ON BTS PROJECT," said a netizen.

"That’s the time he decided to leave to work on group songs. Good timing," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's recent solo activities

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook is a South Korean singer and dancer, who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013 alongside his fellow group members. He currently stands as one of the Vocal Line members of BTS, which also includes Jimin, V, and Jin.

Throughout the idol's career as a BTS member, he has released a few solo tracks through the group's albums, such as My Time and Euphoria, among others. He also released a SoundCloud track in 2020 for BTS' debut anniversary as a gift to ARMYs called, Still With You.

Before his official solo debut, he worked on several other solo projects, including the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, titled Dreamers, and another collaborative track with SUGA for the OST of BTS' webtoon, 7 Fates: CHAKHO, titled Stay Alive. However, the artist's formal solo debut was in July 2023 with the release of his first solo single, SEVEN feat. Latto.

Following this, he released another collaborative single with Jack Harlow, called 3D, in September 2023. In November of the same year, the idol released his first solo album, GOLDEN, which featured the track Standing Next To You as its lead single.

He also put forth a documentary film called I STILL AM in December 2023, which showcased the creation of his first album. Soon after, in December, the idol enlisted in the military, along with BTS' Jimin, to fulfill his mandatory service under the Buddy System.

Both members were discharged on June 11, 2025, and after the reunion of all the BTS members, they've been currently working on preparations for the group's comeback in Spring 2026.

