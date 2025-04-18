“WE ARE SO BACK”—Fans thrilled as NCT’s Doyoung announces solo comeback with his 2nd album and Seoul concert

On April 18, 2025, Newsen reported that NCT's Doyoung is preparing for a solo comeback in June. After his album release, the NCT member will hold a concert titled 2025 DOYOUNG CONCERT DOORS on June 14 and 15 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.

According to the same publication, the vocalist's agency, SM Entertainment, said that Doyoung will drop his solo album on June 8, 2025.

His upcoming concert is highly anticipated amongst fans as it is his first solo domestic concert in seven months. The title, DOORS, symbolises an emotional journey through memories. As reported by Newsen, the concert promises a heartfelt experience where fans connect with the idol's music and story to find their own "Doors of Memories."

Netizens expressed their excitement and anticipation for the forthcoming release and concert. One user on X commented:

"WE ARE SO BACK."

Similar reactions continued on X, where one fan noted that the NCT member is not following the "norm" of other soloists, whereas another remarked that it is "best news" for today.

"i honestly dig doyoung’s comeback timeline, he’s not following the “norm” of other idol soloist and go straight to have a solo concert within his comeback release. kinda show that he’s confident in his music and voice, as he should," commented another user on X.

"omg i'm crying. doyoung comeback on june 9 and also the concert, the best news for today," remarked another fan.

"DOYOUNG 2ND CONCERT IS CALLED DOORS OML I LOVE THE AESTHETIC ALREADY, " reacted another netizen.

Others shared similar sentiments for the singer's comeback and concert.

"NCT member Doyoung will make his return as a solo artiste this June, soaring brilliantly as a “representative K-pop vocalist.” SAY THAT LOUDER," said another X user.

"Doyoung wait for me… Korea is not too far…." wrote another fan.

"Our soloist and his new album with concert is here SOON," added another netizen.

More about NCT Doyoung and his solo debut album, Youth

Doyoung is a singer, actor, host and is best known as a member of the boyband NCT, specifically in the subunits NCT127 and NCT DoJaeJung. He was introduced as a trainee through SM Rookies in 2015 and eventually debuted with NCT U in 2016.

He later joined NCT 127 in 2017 and NCT DoJaeJung in 2023. As an actor, he landed roles in the drama series Midnight Cafe: The Curious Stalker and the musical Marie Antoinette in 2021. This was followed by the web series Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me in 2022.

The NCT member also appeared in various TV shows, including Lipstick Prince, Law of the Jungle, and hosted Show Champion and Inkigayo. He was also cast as a member of the Master in the House from 2022 to 2023.

The Story vocalist dropped his debut solo album, Youth, on April 22, 2024, via SM Entertainment. The album features 10 tracks and marks the singer as the third NCT member to officially debut as a solo artist.

This album earned a Double Gold Album on QQ Music, which is China's largest music platform. Youth also topped digital album sales charts on Kugou Music and Line Music Japan shortly after release, as reported by Newsis on April 23, 2024. It also reached No.1 on iTunes Top Album Charts in 13 regions and ranked in the top 10 in 19 regions worldwide.

In other news, tickets for the 2025 DOYOUNG CONCERT DOORS will go on sale via Melon Ticket. Fan club pre-starts April 24 at 8 PM, followed by general sale on April 25 at 8 PM. Details are available on NCT's official social media channels.

