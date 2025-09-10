  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “We need a collab”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung’s AI cover of BIBI's ‘Scott and Zelda’ goes viral online

“We need a collab”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung’s AI cover of BIBI's ‘Scott and Zelda’ goes viral online

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 10, 2025 14:49 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and BIBI (Image via Instagram/@thv, @nakedbibi)

Recently, an AI-made cover of BTS's Taehyung singing the South Korean soloist, BIBI's Scott and Zelda, has been going viral all over the internet, especially on TikTok. While the cover was not authentically made, several fans and netizens were impressed with how well the idol's voice suited the song.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They couldn't stop swooning over the chemistry between the vocals of Taehyung and BIBI, and naturally demanded a collaboration between the two K-pop idols. As fans continued to hope for a collaboration or a real-life cover of Taehyung singing BIBI's Scott and Zelda, people have also been appreciating the AI cover and have been trending the same across social media platforms.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"We need a collab asap"
Ad
Ad

Many fans and netizens continued to express their excitement over the recent AI cover.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS's Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held its title track as the song, Slow Dancing, and it was also created as a tribute to the relationship that the idol shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

Ad

Following the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which was an elite anti-terrorism unit. However, regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three singles in the year 2024.

In March, Taehyung released a song called FRI(END)S, which was followed by two other winter singles in December of the same year. One was called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and another was the remaking of White Christmas by Bing Crosby through a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor.

Ad

Additionally, in July 2024, he released his solo photobook called Type 1, which showcased pictures of the idol that were captured during his moments of comfort and relaxation. In October of the same year, he also rolled out a vinyl version of his solo debut album, LayoVer.

The vinyl album topped several music charts, including bagging the #1 spot on the best-selling vinyl album in the US on the Billboard Vinyl Album Chart. On the other hand, around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following the successful completion of his service.

Ad

Following the same, he spent most of his time reuniting with the BTS members and reconnecting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. In July 2025, the idol attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador of Celine for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show.

Taehyung also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's brand ambassador for the magazine's September cover issue. On the other hand, the BTS members are also currently working towards creating their next group album, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026. The album is also expected to be followed up by a tour. However, more details about the album and the tour are yet to be revealed.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications