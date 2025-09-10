“We need a collab”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung’s AI cover of BIBI's ‘Scott and Zelda’ goes viral online

Recently, an AI-made cover of BTS's Taehyung singing the South Korean soloist, BIBI's Scott and Zelda, has been going viral all over the internet, especially on TikTok. While the cover was not authentically made, several fans and netizens were impressed with how well the idol's voice suited the song.They couldn't stop swooning over the chemistry between the vocals of Taehyung and BIBI, and naturally demanded a collaboration between the two K-pop idols. As fans continued to hope for a collaboration or a real-life cover of Taehyung singing BIBI's Scott and Zelda, people have also been appreciating the AI cover and have been trending the same across social media platforms.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;We need a collab asap&quot;️️ ️️️️️️࣪ ִֶָ☾.⁷ @thvs_worldLINKWe need a collab asapMany fans and netizens continued to express their excitement over the recent AI cover.💜FOREVER_BANGTAN_ARMY_ot7💜 @Divyangivalvi05LINKYoo my man's voice 🙌🔥🥵Vsoethereal @VsoetherealLINK@aboutthvmusic The AI cover ate. Though it would have been deeper if it was his true voice𝒗𝒊𝒆 @vientaegeLINKi don't fw ai but it's so good, so can taehyung give us the real one please 😭 i know he'll sound sooooo much betterً @tetefmmLINKit’ll always be f*ck ai but oh taehyung and bibi neeeeed to give us this remix of scott and zelda or something im going crazyOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.🐝 @shamelessdawnLINKThis is why I've been saying I need a Taehyung and BIBI collab 😩... and the fact that I’ve already seen so many people using this sound expressing how gagged they are by it when it was uploaded just a day ago, and one TikTok with it already has 90k likesMisooxTK🫧 @TaebOOtyismineLINK@vantegirlie No but fr it sounds sooo goodd I saw it yesterday── ♡𝐊𝐓𝐇♥︎ @Tae_Crew95LINKSee i don't condemn ai use but this taehyung ai cover of bibi's song????ⓥ TAEHYUNG IS HERE @VeautifulvantevLINK@shamelessdawn We should ask him to sing scott and zelda in his next live I'm obsessed 😭😭All you need to know about BTS's Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held its title track as the song, Slow Dancing, and it was also created as a tribute to the relationship that the idol shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.Following the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which was an elite anti-terrorism unit. However, regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three singles in the year 2024.In March, Taehyung released a song called FRI(END)S, which was followed by two other winter singles in December of the same year. One was called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and another was the remaking of White Christmas by Bing Crosby through a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor.Additionally, in July 2024, he released his solo photobook called Type 1, which showcased pictures of the idol that were captured during his moments of comfort and relaxation. In October of the same year, he also rolled out a vinyl version of his solo debut album, LayoVer.The vinyl album topped several music charts, including bagging the #1 spot on the best-selling vinyl album in the US on the Billboard Vinyl Album Chart. On the other hand, around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following the successful completion of his service. Following the same, he spent most of his time reuniting with the BTS members and reconnecting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. In July 2025, the idol attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador of Celine for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show.Taehyung also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's brand ambassador for the magazine's September cover issue. On the other hand, the BTS members are also currently working towards creating their next group album, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026. The album is also expected to be followed up by a tour. However, more details about the album and the tour are yet to be revealed.