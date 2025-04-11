"We can't wait for jenchella" - Fans react as Jennie shares a sneak peek of her Coachella rehearsal, counting down the days until the festival

On April 11, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie posted a sneak peek of her upcoming Coachella preparations on her Instagram with a series of behind-the-scenes moments. The post was aptly captioned,

"D-3 TILL COACHELLA"

The post featured Jennie and her backup dancers rehearsing in a striking black and white video. Another picture in the post showed a signage with lyrics of her song, Like Jennie. Other photos in the post show her collaborating with choreographers and perfecting her dance routines.

The Mantra vocalist will perform at the Outdoor Theatre Stage during Coachella on April 13, 2025. Her bandmate Lisa will also be performing in the festival on April 11, 2025 from 7:45 PM to 8:40 PM, local time.

The K-pop boy group ENHYPEN will perform on the Sahara Stage on April 14 and April 19, making them the second boy group to headline Coachella after ATEEZ.

Fans took to the internet to express their thoughts about BLACKPINK vocalist's upcoming performance at Coachella. One fan remarked they can't wait for "jenchella"

"we can't wait for jenchella," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, with one fan expressing excitement for her performance while another fan mentioned being pleased that she is enjoying her rehearsals. One fan remarked that the BLACKPINK member is an "amazing performer."

"I’m so excited for #JENCHELLA like I can’t wait to see her fits, her dance, the new remixes , I just know she’s gonna DEVOUR SO BAD," commented another fan.

"glad she’s having fun while rehearsing," remarked another fan.

"She's gonna crush it, Jennie is an amazing performer," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions suggested that even critics will be watching the performance. One fan exclaimed that fans are eager for the Love Hangover singer to make "history" once again.

"Both fans and haters are tuning in for her.. oh Jennie the Queen that you are. JENCHELLA IS COMING!" exclaimed another fan.

"Even her haters are waiting for her.......#JENCHELLA gonna be insane," wrote another fan.

"rubies are we ready for J to make history once again?" added another fan.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie and her debut solo album, Ruby

Jennie's debut solo studio album, Ruby was released on March 7, 2025 via her own label, ODD ATELIER and Columbia Records. The singer co-wrote and co-produced the 15-track album with collaborations from El Guincho, Diplo, and Mike Will Made It.

The album also featured notable artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis. The album explores genres like pop, hip-hop, and R&B. The LP is also supported by five singles, including Mantra, Love Hangover, ExtraL, Like Jennie, and Handlebars.

Ruby amassed over 450,000 pre-orders worldwide by March 4, 2025, and sold one million copies in its first week of release. The album also sold more than 660,000 copies in its first week in South Korea as per Hanteo Chart. This achievement set the record for the highest first-week album sales by a K-pop female solo artist in 2025.

The album debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200 charts and No.2 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

In other news, the ExtraL singer and her group BLACKPINK are all set to embark on their world tour on July 5, 2025. The tour will begin at Goyang Stadium in Korea and conclude at the Tokyo Dome in Japan in January 2026.

