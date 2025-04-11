"I NEED IT!!!" — Fans thrilled as Fortnite unveils a new emote for the song 'New Woman' by BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía

On April 11, 2025, Fortnite, an online video game and game platform released a new emote for the song, New Woman by Lisa and Rosalía. For the unversed, Fortnite is a popular online multiplayer game where emotes play a huge role.

Emotes are special animations which are often set to music that let you express your character's personality. With over 800 emotes available, players can choose from hilarious dances, pop culture nods and many more fun options to customize one's gameplay experience.

New Woman is a collaborative single by BLACKPINK's Lisa and Spanish singer, Rosalía. It was released in August 2024 via LLOUD and RCA Records. The song is a fusion of pop, electronic and trap elements. Its lyrics explored the themes of self-transformation and identity rediscovery.

The song peaked at No.15 on the Billboard Global 200 and also reached No.6 on the Billboard Global Excl.US Chart. The song also debuted at No.97 on the U.S Billboard Hot 100.

Fans took to social media to express their delight about the news.

"NEW WOMAN EMOTE ON FORTNITE I NEED IT!!!" tweeted a fan on X.

Many fans expressed their excitement, with some calling it the "best emote" in a long time.

"why is this the best emote in so long omg," commented a fan.

"this might actaully be one of the best emotes in the game???" reacted another fan.

"I'm going to buy it for my first emote for my first time playing the game," remarked a user.

Several more fans commented on X, where several fans expressed their love for the song New Woman.

"Wish I wasn’t having a mental breakdown rn so that I could get on and buy this," wrote a fan.

"kinda obsessed with the ‘new woman’ emote like excusse me fortnite yall did that," added another fan.

"wtf do you mean there’s a new woman emote on Fortnite THATS MY SONGNGNGNF," said a user.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa and their latest solo album, Alter Ego

Lisa's debut solo studio album, Alter Ego, was released in February 2025 via her own label LLOUD and RCA Records. The album also marked her first venture after parting ways with YG Entertainment in 2023.

The 15-track album includes collaborations with notable artists such as Doja Cat, Raye, Future, Rosalía, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla. Lisa also worked alongside top producers like Ryan Tedder, Ilya Salmanzadeh, and Max Martin.

Alter Ego was backed by five singles, including Rockstar, New Woman, Moonlit Floor(Kiss Me), Born Again and Fxck Up the World. The lead single, Rockstar which was released on June 27, 2024, debuted at No.4 on the Billboard Global 200. The single topped the Global Excl. US and also No.70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Its third single, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), which was released in October 2024, reached No.24 on the Billboard Global 200 and No.14 on the Global Excl. US. The album's fourth single, Born Again, was released in February 2025. The single debuted at No.22 on the Billboard Global 200 and No.68 on the Billboard Hot 100.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is all set to perform on the Sahara Stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11, 2025.

