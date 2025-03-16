“Yet the fans are at each others necks”- Internet reacts as BTS’ j-hope raps to BLACKPINK Jennie’s ‘ExtraL’ ft. Doechii during recent live

On March 16, 2025, days after his Brooklyn concert, BTS' j-hope went live on Weverse. During the livestream, the Bangtan Boy casually rapped a verse from BLACKPINK Jennie’s track EXTRAL, featuring Doechii, making fans excited. The song's lyrics goes:

“Gimme chi, gimme purr, gimme meow, gimme her, gimme funds, gimme rights, gimme fight, gimme nerve, gimme c—.”

j-hope rapped the verse while eating fries, and the clip of the singer subsequently went viral. Fans reacted to this unexpected BTS and BLACKPINK crossover.

"So funny how they listen to each other yet the fans are at each others necks," an X user commented.

The video sparked a frenzy online, bringing both the K-pop groups' fans together.

"Atp, he’s the official 7th member of Blackpink," a fan remarked.

"MY BANGPINK CRUMBS LET’S GOOO," a user mentioned.

"THE WAY IT FEELS LIKE THE GROUPS AND THEIR FANDOM HAVE OPPOSITE THINGS TO DO. THEY ARE AMAZING FRIENDS WHILE WE FIGHT FOR NOTHING," a netizen said.

More comments on the crossover were made by fans.

"Hoseok is single-handedly keeping the 3rd gen alive," a netizen wrote.

"We are always the winners and hoseok is giving us so many crumbs😭😭😍😍," a viewer noted.

"He's so me that verse just HITS," another fan added.

BTS j-hope and BLACKPINK Jennie continue solo tour performances

BTS’ j-hope launched his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour in North America at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The sold-out show was attended by 19,000 people.

During the Brooklyn show on March 13, j-hope performed the unreleased track Mona Lisa. On March 15, he announced its official release on March 21, 2025. A concept teaser was also shared.

This announcement comes shortly after j-hope released Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel. It is the first single from his upcoming album. The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour began in Seoul on February 28, 2025. The tour is now covering cities across Asia and North America.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie also held her first solo concert, The Ruby Experience, on the same day as j-hope's. The show took place at Inspire Arena on Yeongjong Island, Incheon.

The BLACKPINK star dropped this one-day show to celebrate her debut solo album, Ruby, pulling in about 10,000 fans. The concert also had many celebrities in attendance. Rosé, TWICE’s Jihyo, and Red Velvet’s Irene were spotted.

Idols from BIGBANG, SEVENTEEN, EXO’s D.O., GOT7, WINNER, and NewJeans also attended the concert. Besides, actors like Kim Ji Won and Lee Hyeri were there too. However, the concert faced a 10-minute delay when fans rushed to take photos of celebrities.

Jennie began her performance with Intro: JANE featuring FKJ, and Start a War, supported by dancers. She continued with Handlebars, Mantra, Love Hangover, ZEN, and Damn Right without stopping for greetings. The setlist continued until the end of the show.

