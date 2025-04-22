"We want an apology!" — Netizens react as NCT Ten's Manager receives backlash for her behavior towards fans at an event

NCT's Ten's manager came under fire for her alleged behavior toward fans at a fansign event in Bangkok. On April 21, 2025, Ten held his solo fan signing event in Thailand, titled Shopee X Ten 'STUNNER' Fansign event, at Siam Paragon, Fashion Hall, 1st Floor.

The event was hosted by DJ Nui, who invited the NCT member to answer fans' questions submitted on Post-it notes. This was followed by a live autograph signing for the top spenders and 54 lucky people. The event ended with a Hi-Bye activity with another 80 lucky people, as reported by Khaosod.

Soon after, netizens began sharing clips on social media showing NCT's Ten's manager seemingly physically handling fans, grabbing their hands or pushing them forward, as they greeted the idol from a distance.

Netizens quickly took to social media to express their thoughts about the incident. A netizen on X commented:

"SO RUDE!! You have no right to touch other without consent! This is so terrible!! Sm ent. Why hire people with such bad attitudes? We want an apology!"

Similar reactions continued on X, where a netizen described the incident as "rude."

"I'm the one who got this action by manager and surely that i'm not break the rule of hi-bye. I'm continue walking without stop at the front of the artist. What right do you have to touch and drag me without consent? Huh? SO RUDE," commented a netizen.

"even from top view you could see 10velys weren’t even that close to him, everyone kept a decent distance but this manager literally took over the security’s job. its such a shame cause the fans didnt get this opportunity for free, they paid tons for it," reacted another netizen.

"What she did was very RUDE! Pls note: Thai people don't touch each other unnecessarily. If we really do break the rules, we can warn each other by talking. We are not a baby. We understand what you said," wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that the manager's behavior is rude and culturally inappropriate.

"In our culture, when you touch us, it means you are willing to get punched back. cause touching someone like that = physical assault and we are ready to defend ourselves. How good is it that you didn't get punched cause pull someone's arm?" questioned another netizen.

"Don’t you know that in Thai culture, we don’t like being touched by strangers? Yet you not only touched but also dragged someone. This is a serious matter, and we demand an apology," remarked another netizen.

"If SM wants to promote in Thailand, they seriously need to understand Thai culture. Grabbing or touching the arm of someone you don’t know is considered inappropriate and disrespectful here," added another netizen.

More about NCT's Ten and his solo work

Ten, also known as Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, is a singer, rapper, and dancer. He debuted with NCT in 2016 as part of its sub-unit NCT U. In December 2018, he joined WayV, NCT's China-based unit managed by Lab V, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment.

In August 2019, Ten also became part of K-pop supergroup SuperM, alongside Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Lucas. The group was formed by SM Entertainment and Capitol Records, targeting the American market.

He has released several solo singles through the SM Station project, including Dream in a Dream (2017), New Heroes (2018), Paint Me Naked (2021), and Birthday (2022). He also released his solo EP, Ten, in 2024 and his mini album, Stunner, on March 24, 2025.

In other news, Ten's Japan solo debut album, Humanity, will be released on May 28, 2025, featuring the title track Silence.

