"Welcome back dongjoo and seojung"- Fans cheer as Yoo Yeon-seok is reported to reunite with Dr. Romantic co-star Seo Hyun-jin on 'Liar' after 8 years

On July 3, 2025, My Daily reported that actors Seo Hyun-jin and Yoo Yeon-seok are set to reunite in a new MBC drama, titled Liar. If confirmed, this would be their first project together since the hit 2016 medical drama, Dr. Romantic, where they played the much-loved characters Seo-jung and Dong-joo.

The news quickly caught fans’ attention as this possible reunion comes after nearly eight years. Although the casting has not yet been officially confirmed by either actor’s agency, the report revealed that both stars are positively reviewing the offer.

Seo Hyun-jin’s agency stated that she is considering the role. Meanwhile, Yoo Yeon-seok’s team shared that he is reviewing the offer.

With excitement building around this update, the reunion of the popular duo in Liar already feels like a long-awaited return for many K-drama enthusiasts. An X user, @hellodokyeom, wrote,

"close enough, welcome back dongjoo and seojung."

As soon as the news spread online, fans flooded social media with nostalgic posts and emotional reactions. Many welcomed the idea of seeing them together again in Liar, as they reminisced about their chemistry in Dr. Romantic.

"Waiting for it, the reunion we waiting because already waiting for another dr romantic and that to long wait," a fan commented.

"I prayed for them to reunite in RTDK4, but got another reunion instead thank you, i guess," an X user mentioned.

"hooray our kang dongju and yoon seojung in another universe letsgo," another one said.

"OMG Kang Dongjoo-Yoon Seojung reunion!!! Anyway, is it the third time he'll be playing as a doctor?," a fan added.

Others also joined in with similar reactions. It reflected the excitement surrounding the reported casting of Liar.

"I am also excited when I saw this news this morning. DR1 couple finally reunited.. but after a few hours and upon learning the plot, I understood why fans have mixed reactions about this drama. Well, it's all up to YYS if he takes the role, and surely as always, he will nail it!," a fan wrote.

"MY DR ROMANTIC PARENTS ARE BACK????????," an X user mentioned.

"I genuinely love these kinds of plots and im beyond happy for the reunion cannot wait for the drama to happen," another one said.

All we know about MBC’s Liar: Plot, character roles, and more

Liar is expected to be a romantic drama that dives into complex emotional themes. The story of Liar follows a man and a woman whose seemingly perfect first date takes a dramatic turn the next day. It led to conflicting accounts of what happened.

Seo Hyun-jin is in talks to play Kang Ji-seon. She will be an essay teacher at an arts middle school. She had experienced a fall in her family's wealth during childhood. Because of that, she will grow up believing that spotting lies is more important than chasing honesty.

Yoo Yeon-seok has reportedly been offered the role of Min Jun-ho, a widowed cardiac surgeon who raises his son alone. Known for his calm demeanor and ideal image, Jun-ho begins to feel emotionally stirred after meeting his son’s teacher, Ji-seon. It’s his first experience of such feelings since the loss of his wife.

If the casting is finalized, Liar would mark Seo Hyun-jin’s return to playing a teacher since Black Dog (2020), and Yoo Yeon-seok’s comeback as a doctor after Hospital Playlist 2 in the same year.

The drama is expected to air on MBC, although the release date has not yet been announced.

