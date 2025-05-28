“Totally wasted” — Fans slam ‘Tastefully Yours’ for excessive focus on Yoo Yeon-seok’s cameo over Kang Ha-neul & Go Min-si’s core love story

On May 26, 2025, Yoo Yeon-seok made his impression as Jeon Min in episode 5 of Tastefully Yours, which premiered on Netflix. Initially teased in episode 4's end credit scene, his character was unveiled as Yeon-joo’s former partner.

Contrary to initial assumptions of a brief appearance, Yoo has featured prominently in the last two episodes. With the show’s total episode count fixed at ten, this new storyline involving an ex-lover has been introduced unexpectedly midway through the season.

This recent plot development has sparked conversations among the audience as the series moves closer to its conclusion.

"A kdrama with already a very limited number of episodes gave 3-4 episodes to some stupid ex bf plot, totally wasted Go Minsi and Kang Haneul’s potential and chemistry, sorry Beomwoo-Yeonjoo, I wasn’t your writer," an X user commented.

Fans of Tastefully Yours are reacting differently. Some have pointed out the drama's humor and Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si's on-screen chemistry. However, others have criticized the focus on a side character, saying it takes time away from the main couple.

"What kind of cameo gets more screen time than the male lead and supporting cast? I'm watching #TastefullyYours to relieve stress, laugh at the funny scenes, feel healed and enjoy the chemistry between #KangHaNeul and #GoMinSi along with the other characters," a fan remarked.

"The worst part of this is go minsi and yoo yeonsuk dont even have chemistry these scenes are just wasting everybodys time 😭 ," a user mentioned.

"I cant believe they sidelined the MAIN COUPLE for a storyline about her ugly ex that is completely unnecessary what a waste of their chemistry," a person shared.

Many other fan reactions offered similar reactions.

"That man is still gonna be in the next episode... its taking all of me not to punch the screen," a netizen said.

"They lied to us and said yoo yeonsuk's role is a cameo baby thats a SUPPORTING CHARACTER," a viewer noted.

"Such a waste of resources! The worst thing is that despite being a Yeon Seok fan, i don't even enjoy watching him here. His cameo is the worst part that ruined the charm of this drama," another fan added.

Yoo Yeon-seok's cameo in Tastefully Yours explained

Episode 5 of Tastefully Yours picks up right after the ill-timed kiss, which gets interrupted thanks to Myung-sook and Chan-seung barging in. Beom-woo is not thrilled that Yeon-joo labels the kiss a “mistake,” so he pushes for a real date.

Then comes Jeon Min (Yoo Yeon-seok), Yeon-joo’s ex and chef of the Japanese restaurant Le Murir. He is also the real reason why she left her last job. It is revealed that she once took the fall for his blunder for ruining the pufferfish dish.

However, Min is now here to take her back to Japan. Next, the episode shows Yeon-joo heading to Sapporo (in Japan), leaving her restaurant, Jungjae, in less-than-ideal hands.

In Tastefully Yours' episode 6, it turns out that Chef Tatsuo, Yeon-joo’s old boss in Japan, is seriously ill. It is the reason Min came to ask for her help. Beom-woo, meanwhile, wrestles with jealousy and doubts.

Eventually, Beom-woo decides he needs to go after Yeon-joo, but he is broke. While he scrambles, we learn more about Yeon-joo’s past and how she was unfairly ousted from Le Murir.

Chef Tatsuo now suffers from dementia and cannot even recognize her, which breaks her heart. Min thinks her cooking might revive Tatsuo’s appetite (and maybe their past), but Yeon-joo’s not buying it.

By the end of the Tastefully Yours episode 6, a plot twist ties everything together. It shows Hansang Group (Beom-woo's family company) merging with Le Murir, and Min is set to take over Jang Young-hye’s (Hong Hwa-yeon) role.

Tastefully Yours is available to stream on Netflix every Monday and Tuesday. In South Korea, it premiered on ENA and also streams on Genie TV at 10 pm KST.

