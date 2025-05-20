Tastefully Yours episodes 3 & 4 recap: Beom-woo expresses his feelings for Yeon-joo with a kiss

On May 19 and 20, episodes 3 and 4 of Tastefully Yours were released on Netflix. The third episode of Tastefully Yours continues from last week’s cliffhanger, as a heavily intoxicated Chun-seung approaches Yeon-joo in a similar state.

Ad

Their encounter turns confrontational when Yeon-joo firmly addresses his inappropriate behavior and emphasizes the importance of respecting personal boundaries.

Later, she brings up the topic from the previous episode, asking Beom-woo why he came to the countryside. He admits to emotional distress, having lost his girlfriend to his elder brother. Yeon-joo suggests he might have come for a break, leaving him slightly unsettled. The following morning at the eatery, Beom-woo (Kang Ha-neul) requests the recipe for seopsanjeok from Yeon-joo, who refuses to share it.

Ad

Trending

Go Min-si as Yeon-joo, Kang Ha-neul as Beom-woo in Tastefully Yours (Image via Instagram/@channel.ena.d)

Their conversation is interrupted when the landlord arrives with new prospective tenants. She warns them that local gossip claims the restaurant is on the verge of shutting down and says she wants to stay prepared in case the business fails.

Ad

Beom-woo and Yeon-joo quickly deduce that Chun-seung has been the source of the rumors. They head off to confront him, but they are suddenly faced with a new problem as multiple government departments arrive at the restaurant with notice of various regulation breaches.

Frustration grows among the staff, and while Yeon-joo visits the district office, Beom-woo and Myung-sook take matters into their own hands by reporting Chun-seung’s establishment for similar infractions. Authorities later issued a violation notice at his location, citing unauthorized structural additions. In response, Chun-seung retaliates by blocking the restaurant’s entrance with his vehicle.

Ad

Beom-woo returns the favor, creating a standoff. This leads to Yeon-joo criticizing Beom-woo. She reminds him that any altercations could negatively impact their business.

A fire breaks out at Jungjae, leaving Yeon-joo devastated in Tastefully Yours episode 3

The following day, Beom-woo joins Yeon-joo on a bus ride to the Jang residence after she fails to reach the traditional meju supplier in Tastefully Yours. Suspecting Chun-seung might be behind the disruption, the two set off to investigate.

Ad

Upon arrival, Yeon-joo discovers that the artisan is actually ill, which puts their production plans at risk. Determined not to let it delay their work, she decides to take charge and make the meju herself. After a long day of manual labor, the pair is caught in the rain on their way back. Yeon-joo pulls Beom-woo to shelter, and they share a quiet moment under a bus stop.

Ad

The mood changes fast when Beom-woo hears their restaurant has caught fire. Furious, Yeon-joo storms into Chun-seung’s place and throws a glass of water at him, demanding answers.

An altercation breaks out between them, and the confrontation intensifies until the mention of police involvement causes Chun-seung to panic. Realizing the weight of an arson charge, he pleads for leniency and offers to pay for the damages.

However, Yeon-joo instructs him to have the restaurant restored within three days. Chun-seung agrees, eager to avoid legal trouble. Despite this resolution, Beom-woo remains visibly upset with how the matter was handled. Elsewhere, at Sun-woo’s (Bae Na-ra) kitchen, Yeo-ul (Beom-woo and Sun-woo's mother) criticizes him over the soon-to-be-unveiled signature dish inspired by Jang Young-hye. During their exchange, she accuses him of betrayal.

Ad

After Yeo-ul leaves, Sun-woo makes a phone call to gather information on Beom-woo’s activities, unaware that Young-hye is eavesdropping on the entire conversation.

Tastefully Yours episode 3: A contest sparks new hope to rebuild Jungjae

In Tastefully Yours episode 3, as the restoration of the burned-down restaurant begins, Chun-seung and the team rally to get it back in shape. Meanwhile, Myung-sook stumbles upon old photographs of Yeon-joo (Go Min-si) dressed as a professional chef in an upscale kitchen, hinting at her past culinary experience.

Ad

Despite his initial enthusiasm, Chun-seung struggles with the physical labor. Overwhelmed, Chun-seung breaks down and opens up about his own long-buried aspirations.

His unexpected vulnerability leads the others to view him more compassionately. Beom-woo even offers to guide him through retiling the walls, as Yeon-joo prepares a meal for everyone. They eventually gather for lunch together, sharing a moment of camaraderie.

Kim Shin Rok as Myung-sook, Go Min-si as Yeon-joo, Kang Ha-neul as Beom-woo, and Yoo Soo-bin as Chun Seung in Tastefully Yours (Image via Instagram/@channel.ena.d)

The afternoon takes an exciting turn when the local vegetable vendor visits with news of a two-day food truck competition. Motivated by the five million won prize, Chun-seung submits their entry just in time.

Ad

A brief flashback later reveals that Chun-seung, though drunk during the night of the fire, was not the one responsible, pointing toward another possible suspect. Elsewhere, Young-hye (Hong Hwa-yeon) unexpectedly shows up to meet Beom-woo.

The situation quickly grows awkward when Yeon-joo walks in on them. Attempting to stir conflict, Young-hye offers to reveal Beom-woo’s secrets. However, Yeon-joo cuts her off firmly, telling her to stay out of their matters in Tastefully Yours.

Ad

Tastefully Yours episode 4: Sun-woo sponsors Ongoeul Youth Food Festa

Tastefully Yours' episode 4 opens with Beom-woo finally coming clean to Young-hye. After dodging her questions, he admits that Yeon-joo is, in fact, a trained chef and adds that she’s more talented than Young-hye.

Later, while resting at Baeksu Inn, Beom-woo dreams about Yeon-joo. Upon waking, he finds her standing outside as the restaurant smolders behind her. At the marketplace, Yeon-joo and Beom-woo browse for ingredients for their upcoming food stall at the local festival.

Ad

After debating several options, Beom-woo jokes about making gimbap. Yeon-joo surprises him by agreeing. Back home, Yeon-joo starts preparations in the kitchen while Beom-woo tries suggesting ways to advance the dish.

However, she continues working in her own style, ignoring most of his advice. Meanwhile, at the festival grounds, Chun-seung and Myung-sook arrive early and notice that other vendors have modern, well-equipped food trucks. Their own, in contrast, is rusted and outdated.

Ad

The following day, Beom-woo notices that the Ongoeul Youth Food Festa is sponsored by Hansang Food Field. There, he unexpectedly runs into Sun-woo, who says their brand’s goal is to collaborate with regional cities, making the event a perfect match for their mission.

In a competitive twist, Sun-woo doubles the prize money to 10 million won. Beom-woo also spots a stall from La Lecel, led by Young-hye. When Beom-woo questions why she brought advanced equipment to a regional event, Young-hye says she was hurt by his earlier remark that Yeon-joo is the better chef.

Ad

Determined to win, Beom-woo buys premium gamtae and high-grade beef using his overdraft account, placing all his hopes on winning the competition. Yeon-joo creates Jambon Gamtae Gimbap, which quickly attracts local influencers.

As the day wraps up, Team Jungjae sells out completely. Overwhelmed with joy, Yeon-joo and Beom-woo hug, but she quickly steps back. Later, the team heads out for a celebratory dinner.

Ad

Back in Seoul, at The Maybe restaurant, Seon-woo and Young-hye regroup after their disappointing performance. Seon-woo hints that he’ll bring in a guest chef to assist her in the next round.

The following morning, Yeon-joo appears outside Beom-woo’s room, holding a lighter. She confronts him, saying he used to smoke behind her back at Jungjae. However, Beom-woo denies it.

When he looks closely, he notices the lighter has the word “Para” partly burned and bears a regional code “02,” hinting at a new lead in the fire mystery in Tastefully Yours.

Ad

Beom-woo finally confesses to Yeon-joo in the Tastefully Yours episode 4

Ad

The final day of the festival kicks off with a celebrity performance by singer Park Koon, drawing in large crowds in Tastefully Yours. At the same time, La Lecel rolls out a promotional campaign. It says anyone who tries Young-hye’s Jambon-beurre Bao Bun receives a signed autograph from the singer, an event arranged by Sun-woo to boost their visibility. Meanwhile, Team Jungjae introduces a new item to their stall, moju.

Ad

It is a non-alcoholic herbal drink brewed by Chun-seung using a mix of medicinal roots and spices offered for free. An influencer then requests a basic gimbap roll, prompting Yeon-joo and Beom-woo to launch their version of a classic carrot gimbap paired with sweet moju.

The simplicity resonates with visitors, and word quickly spreads online. However, their rising popularity is soon revealed to have a surprising twist. Myung-sook and Chun-seung have been telling attendees that Yeon-joo and Beom-woo are a married couple expecting a child, tugging at heartstrings to bring in support.

Ad

As voting closes, La Lecel is announced as the winner with 1,420 votes. Sun-woo himself takes the stage to present the prize. Frustrated, Beom-woo confronts him, accusing Sun-woo of manipulating the outcome by using celebrity endorsements.

Sun-woo deflects the accusation, stating that festivals are about visibility, not loyalty. When Beom-woo questions if he was also responsible for the fire at Jungjae, Sun-woo simply laughs off.

Later, Beom-woo finds Yeon-joo playing with local children. When the kids invite her to join their game, she runs off playfully, holding Beom-woo’s hand. Back at her home, Yeon-joo reveals a personal collection of ddakji cards, which means she’s earned the title of the area’s reigning champ.

Ad

Tastefully Yours episode 4 ends with Beom-woo finally confessing his feelings for her. The scene concludes with the two sharing a kiss, signaling a shift in their relationship.

Tastefully Yours is available to stream on Netflix for international viewers. In South Korea, it airs on Genie TV and ENA at 22:00 KST. Episode 5 will drop on May 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More