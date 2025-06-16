What is the controversy against Thai actor Prom Ratchapat? Allegations of underage misconduct & more explored amid his contract termination

Actor and singer Prom Ratchapat has found himself at the center of a massive controversy following serious accusations made against him online. On June 15, 2025, a Thai news source, Thairath, reported that several women have accused the 26-year-old actor, widely recognized for his roles in the BL series En of Love, of reproductive coercion, emotional abuse, and inappropriate relationships with underage fans.

Screenshots and testimonies shared on social media claimed that he pressured women into unprotected sex and discouraged condom use by calling it a “waste of plastic.” He also allegedly refused to take responsibility when pregnancies occurred. One woman reportedly shared that she had to pay for emergency contraceptive pills herself and was left to suffer side effects alone.

Some accounts accused Prom Ratchapat of directing young fans to travel long distances for private encounters, often requesting that they consume alcohol beforehand. Some conversations revealed he sought fans under 20, with at least one reportedly being 18 at the time. Another claim mentioned he pursued a girl who may have been 17, later dismissing concerns by stating she had lied about her age.

Allegations also include verbal insults, such as degrading remarks and manipulative behavior, along with a reported refusal to take responsibility after allegedly urging a woman to abort a child he fathered.

Following the uproar, YWPB, Prom’s now-former management agency, announced that they had reviewed the content circulating online and conducted an internal inquiry with the actor. The label stated,

"Regarding the recent matter involving "Prom - Rachaphat Worasarn," an artist under the management of YWPB, which has surfaced on various social media platforms, the company would like to formally clarify that we are fully aware of the situation and are taking it seriously. Initially, YWPB has conducted a thorough inquiry with Prom Rachaphat and has reviewed all related content, including images and conversations circulating online."

The company stated that Prom and the agency mutually agreed to terminate his contract immediately to give him time to address the issue.

"As a result, YWPB and Prom Rachaphat have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the company, effective immediately, to allow him the time and space needed to address the situation appropriately. Should there be any further developments or verified conclusions in the future, YWPB is willing to serve as a channel to inform the public accordingly."

YWPB added that they remain open to sharing any future verified developments with the public. Currently, Prom Ratchapat has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations.

Background on Prom Ratchapat: Career beginnings and recent downfall

Born in 1999 in Ubon Ratchathani Province, Prom Ratchapat Worasarn first gained fame after starring in the BL drama En of Love. With a background in engineering and a passion for performance, Prom quickly established a fan base for both his acting and musical talent under the stage name AnotherboyTJ.

Over the years, Prom Ratchapat has appeared in various Thai series, such as Nha Harn, HOMEROOM 29, and Jack & Joker. His music ventures, featuring Isan-infused hip-hop sounds, also captured people's attention, particularly on platforms like TikTok.

Prom Ratchapat's fame extended beyond Thailand because he was part of the Y-series genre, giving him a loyal international fan base. However, the recent scandal has drastically altered his public perception. The actor's decision to unfollow everyone on Instagram just before the scandal further fueled speculation about whether he was aware of the growing backlash.

Prom Ratchapat’s agency has clearly stated that any future updates will be communicated through official channels.

