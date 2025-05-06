What's happening with Fantasy Boys? All we know as fans raise concern over members' silent gestures hinting at possible agency abuse

Fans of Fantasy Boys are voicing growing fears after multiple incidents sparked speculation that the group may be under distress. On May 6, 2025, a video clip from a recent livestream circulated online. It showed member Minseo making a subtle hand gesture. At first glance, it looked like a casual wave, but fans quickly recognized it as the internationally known "Signal for Help."

Ad

This gesture is used to silently ask for assistance in abusive situations. Created during the COVID-19 pandemic. It involves tucking the thumb into the palm and folding the fingers over it. More troubling still, fans pointed out that this wasn't the first time such a gesture was made. Another clip showed Hanbin appearing to do the same thing during a music show performance.

Meanwhile, personal messages shared by Fantasy Boys members Minseo and Sungmin on the fan app Bubble revealed signs of exhaustion and emotional strain. Minseo admitted that he was overwhelmed and not okay, while Sungmin described his day as being nonstop and difficult.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adding to the concern, fans of Fantasy Boys were left in the dark about member Kaedan's hiatus. They learned about it only through indirect mentions and album store notices. With all this happening at once, fans began trending hashtags online and calling for transparency from Fantasy Boys' agency, PocketDol Studio. An X user, @Bloomedorbit, wrote:

"minseo doing the sign of help for abuse victims TWICE in the same damn live...... this CANNOT be a coincidence #ProtectFantasyBoys."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many even outside the fandom joined the conversation. They urged people to look deeper into the Fantasy Boys' treatment and well-being.

"I don’t know who they are but one of the members have been using hand signals asking for help and he did it multiple times and when fans noticed, the company sat him out. That’s scary af," a fan remarked.

Ad

"What's this, it's freaking scary Seeing the quote, it doesn't seem like only that person acted like that WTF is going on," a netizen added.

"Yeah no you would never look into a camera and precisely do that movement by happenstance. These dudes are asking for help," a user mentioned.

Others too joined in calling out for awareness. They wished for the members' wellness soon.

Ad

"If this was legit and not a mistake then this raises so many alarm bells. Fantasy Boys has already been trash with how horrible and toxic the survival show was and that has continued into them debuting. I really hope that Minseo is okay,and if not I hope he will become okay soon," a netizen wrote.

Ad

"I don’t know of them but music industry abuse NEEDS TO STOP and I pray appropriate actions will be taken to keep these boys safe mentally and physically," an X user added.

"I hope this gets looked into more its so alarming," another person commented.

Fantasy Boys' members' responses, group history, and doubts surrounding agency involvement

In the aftermath of the viral hand gesture video, both Minseo and Hanbin addressed the situation. They issued statements through the fan communication app. Minseo expressed regret for the concern caused and explained that he was extremely tired and never intended for his actions to be misinterpreted.

Ad

Both Minseo and Hanbin have since apologized through fan platforms. Hanbin also said he was fine and claimed his gesture was the result of being caught off guard. He wrote:

"I think there's a story about the ending fairy on music shows, but I didn't mean it. I was caught suddenly and I was flustered and stuttered."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the apologies, many fans remain skeptical. Some believe the statements may have been issued under agency pressure, especially since Minseo's message never directly mentioned the hand signal. The group's label, PocketDol Studio, has not yet released any formal comment on the controversy.

However, Fantasy Boys' agency's past reputation has further intensified worries. CEO Kim Kwang-soo has a history of controversy. He previously faced accusations of mistreating artists under past management, including former Turbo member Kim Jung-nam, who alleged physical abuse, and Mikey, who claimed he was never paid.

Ad

Fantasy Boys debuted in 2023 after being formed through MBC's survival show of the same name. The group was set to debut with 12 members, but the final lineup included 11 after Yu Jun-won left due to a contract dispute. The group released two EPs, New Tomorrow and Potential, and its members have since appeared in various other survival shows and promotions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More