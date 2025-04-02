What is the 'Kim Soo-hyun Prevention Act'? Petition receives over 20,000 signatures in one day 

A petition known as Kim Soo-hyun Prevention Act for stricter statutory rape laws is gaining traction in South Korea after Kim Soo-hyun's emergency press conference on March 31, 2025. Filed under the National Assembly Electronic Petition system, it pushes for tougher penalties.

The proposed act seeks to extend the age of protection from 16 to 19 and increase the minimum sentence for offenders. The petitioner, Mr. A, argued that the current law only protects minors aged 13 to 16, creating legal loopholes.

They claimed this lets offenders escape punishment. The South Korean actor's issue was mentioned as an example. They pointed out that while the law sees anyone under 18 as a minor, statutory rape protections cover a smaller age group, saying:

"Recently, the grooming sexual crime committed by popular Hallyu star Kim Soo-hyun against former child actress Kim Sae-ron, who was a minor at the time, surfaced, causing outrage among the public."

They continued:

"Unfortunately, the reality is that the statutory rape law only protects minors aged 13 to under 16, so Kim Soo-hyun cannot be legally penalized," Mr. A noted (via Biz Chosun).

This, they argued, allows predators to exploit the system. The petition calls for a legal revision under the proposed act's name. It also calls for raising the minimum sentence for statutory rape from two years to five. Here's a brief overview of what the proposed Kim Soo-hyun Prevention Act aims to:

Increase the statutory rape protection age from below 16 to below 19. It's currently between 13 and 16.

Reinforce forfeitures by extending the minimum punishment for rape from 2 to 5 years.

Close legal loopholes that allow offenders to avoid severe punishment under current laws.

The petition gained traction quickly, reaching 20,000 signatures by 2:00 pm (KST) the same day. If it reaches 50,000 in 30 days, the National Assembly's subcommittee will review it.

Disney+ updates Knock Off delay on the day of Kim Soo-hyun’s press conference

Kim Soo-hyun's Disney+ drama Knock Off is facing delays. The uncertainty follows controversy over his alleged relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron. Disney+ has confirmed that the show is "not on the current release schedule."

Disney+ announced the delay in an email to viewers who had complained about the actor's involvement. The response came on March 31, 2025, the same day as the Queen of Tears star's press conference.

A viral post on an online community detailed the responses from Disney+. It gained nearly 90,000 views. The original poster expressed frustration over the platform's lack of a concrete explanation, stating:

"No matter how many complaints I sent, they were met with silence, but seeing the replies start coming in, it seems like today's Kim Soo hyun press conference didn't sit well with Disney... Looks like a breach of contract lawsuit will start soon."

Screenshots of the email spread quickly on social media. Disney+'s timing of the statement led to speculation that it was linked to the backlash.

At the press assemblage, Kim Soo-hyun disavowed dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor. The 37-year-old spoke about the scandal for the first time. Tearful, he refuted claims made by a YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute, in March 2025.

