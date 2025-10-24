What does OOAK stand for? All you need to know as Min Hee-jin launches her new label amid HYBE lawsuit and NewJeans’ awaiting verdict

On Friday, October 24, The Chosun Daily, a South Korean news outlet, reported that the former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin, launched her own label called OOAK Records. Following the report, the former CEO also uploaded a series of Instagram stories that consisted of drawings, symbols, and possible logos of her new agency, OOAK Records. From the story, it was also revealed that the letters OOAK stand as an acronym for the phrase, &quot;Only One Always Known&quot;. According to the news report, the former ADOR CEO completed the corporate registration of her new agency on October 16, and Min Hee-jin is registered as the internal director of the label. It's also reportedly located near Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and is still under construction.The corporate registration also states that OOAK's business purposes include celebrity management agency services, music production, record production, music and record distribution, performance and event planning, brand management services, advertising services, and electronic and record media publishing. Currently, the company's capital is reported to be around 30 million KRW.Following the announcement of former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin's new label, OOAK Records, several netizens have been curious about the new venture against the backdrop drop in two related lawsuits. The former CEO is currently involved in a legal dispute with her former agency, HYBE Labels, over her shareholder agreement. Additionally, NewJeans is also involved in a lawsuit with ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, regarding the validity of their exclusive contract with their agency. Naturally, the recent news has also led to speculations of the former CEO's alleged intentions on recruiting NewJeans under her agency, especially given the context of the group's departure announcement from ADOR in November 2024.All you need to know about Min Hee-jin's lawsuit with HYBE Labels and NewJeans' impending verdict on their contract with ADORThe ongoing lawsuit between Min Hee-jin and HYBE Labels began in November 2024 when the former CEO reportedly notified about her intention to exercise the put option that came along with her shareholders' agreement with HYBE. According to the agreement, HYBE is expected to pay an amount that is thirteen times the average operating profit received by ADOR in the past two years.This includes 75% of her 18% stake with ADOR, and Min Hee-jin is reportedly expected to receive $19.5 million. However, HYBE turned down the same by stating that her put option has already expired since she terminated her shareholders' agreement with HYBE in July 2024. As a response, Min Hee-jin expressed that the termination of the agreement was from HYBE.Therefore, her ability to exercise the put option is still valid. Following the same, the court combined this lawsuit with the lawsuit regarding the termination of the shareholders' agreement between Min Hee-jin and HYBE. The final verdict regarding the same is yet to be revealed, and the last ruling is anticipated to take place towards the end of January 2026.NewJeans, on the other hand, attempted to terminate their contract with ADOR in November 2024 through a press conference. They expressed that the reasons behind their departure are due to the agency's alleged workplace harassment. However, ADOR opposed the termination and filed a lawsuit against the group to verify the validity of their exclusive contract with one another.The court ruling on whether NewJeans can depart from the agency or not is expected to be announced on October 30, 2025, and this decision can also affect OOAK Records and NewJeans' re-debut under the same.