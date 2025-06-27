What’s the song on Squid Game 3’s Jump Rope round? Every track from the season finale listed

On Friday, June 27, the third and final season of Squid Game was released, leaving many fans and netizens thrilled about the long-awaited ending of the show. Throughout the season, as the contestants participate in the games, songs are often played during these competitions to align with the theme of the series, which is centered on children's games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many of these songs are also seen going viral on the internet for their catchy tunes and interesting hooks. One such song that garnered attention was the song played during the Jump Rope round. The song was created as part of the series' soundtrack, and it is called the Jump Rope song. The following article will reveal the entire soundtrack of the latest Squid Game season.

All the tracks played in the finale of Netflix's South Korean survival series, Squid Game 3

As fans and netizens have been catching up with the series' latest season, they've also been enjoying the finale's soundtrack, which features many captivating and engaging songs. Below is the complete list of all the tracks that were played during the events and games of the latest sequel, Squid Game 3:

Ad

Across the Bridge

Sacrifice II

Daughter

So It Goes

Accomplished

Sa Rahm

Going On

Birth and Death

Jun-hee Ya

Jump Rope Song

Red & Blue by Kim Sung-soo

Enter by Kim Sung-soo

Jump Rope Entrance by Park Min-joo

A Mad Nam - Gyu II by Park Min-joo

Halmooni

The Final Decision

I Know

Kill 'em All

Farewell

Hide & Seek Song

Fans can stream the soundtrack on various music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival show created by Netflix in 2021. The show, starring Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, and others, soon gained attention across the world for its action-filled and intriguing plotline. It was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Ad

The series revolves around the concept of an annual game that gathers 100 contestants to participate in traditional children's games for an attractive prize money. However, the contestants soon realize that the children's games come with a deadly twist, often leading to the deaths of several players.

Ad

Following the success of its first season, the series returned after almost 3 years with a second season, exciting fans about what's in store for them with the sequel. In the second season, Seong Gi-hun, the main character played by Lee Jung-jae, returns to the game despite having won the previous year to put an end to its deadly cycle.

The second season ended on a cliffhanger, with various parts of the second Squid Game still unveiled. On June 27, the third and final season picked up where the story left off, showcasing how the plot progressed after the second season. It also highlights the efforts being taken by Seong Gi-hun to bring the game to an end forever.

Ad

Fans and interested viewers can now watch the third and final season of Squid Game on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More