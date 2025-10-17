  • home icon
“Whatever Taehyung wants, Taehyung gets”- Fans react as Mom’s Touch launches Edward Lee’s chicken with extra sauce after BTS star’s viral request

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 17, 2025 19:54 GMT
(Images via Weverse and Instagram/momstouch.love)
Jin's request for extra sauce has gone viral online (Images via Weverse and Instagram/momstouch.love)

BTS’ Taehyung has created a buzz online after a company named Mom's Touch decided to accept his personalized request to them. Mom's Touch is a South Korean fast food brand that specializes in chicken and burgers. They have recently collaborated with the Korean-American chef, Edward Lee, and released an exclusive collection.

On October 17, 2025, the brand made a special post announcing the increase in their Edward Lee Special Bourbon sauce, catering to the BTS star’s request. During a Weverse exchange with the fans from the previous week, Taehyung was seen eating fried chicken from this very brand and collection, which gave rise to curiosity among fans.

When asked what he was eating, he mentioned that he was eating the "Edward Lee Big Thigh Boneless chicken" from Mom's Touch. Following it up, he expressed his request to the brand, asking them to give him the above-mentioned sauce in more quantity, since he loved it.

“Please give me a bit more of this Edward Lee’s special sauce.”

The brand promptly honored his request within just a few days. Fans were surprised and delighted to see this, and one of them commented,

“Whatever Taehyung wants, Taehyung gets.”
Mom's Touch announced this surge in their sauce's quantity via an Instagram post, featuring Edward Lee’s photo. Even though the post was in Korean, the words “SPECIAL EVENT” were written in English upon the photo itself. Creatively, the letter “V” was highlighted in this phrase, denoting the BTS star. Even small purple heart emojis were added to the photo. The post’s caption said:

“Today, we’re making your wishes come true! The Edward Lee Big Thigh Boneless with special bourbon sauce - deliciously unforgettable and driving you crazy! Thanks to your overwhelming love and support, Mom’s Touch is giving back with sauce-packed goodness!”
Reacting to the same, fans tweeted:

Fans made comments about how influential Taehyung's popularity is.

BTS members RM, Taehyung, j-hope, and Jin receive MAMA Awards' nominations

On October 16, 2025, the nominees for the upcoming MAMA Awards 2025 were announced via their social media handles. Four out of the seven BTS members- V, RM, j-hope and Jin- have received nominations across multiple categories. In addition to that, all these members are up for a daesang.

1) Taehyung:

  • Song of the year: Winter Ahead (daesang)
  • Collaboration of the Year: Winter Ahead (V and Park Hyo-shin)
2) RM:

  • Best Rap & Hip Hop: Stop The Rain (RM and Tablo)
  • Song of the year: Stop the Rain (daesang)

3) j-hope:

  • Best Dance Performance (Solo male): Mona Lisa
  • Artist of the year (daesang)
  • Best male artist
  • Fan’s Choice Male
  • Song of the year: Mona Lisa (daesang)

4) Jin:

  • Best Male Artist
  • Album of the year: Happy (daesang)
  • Artist of the year (daesang)
  • Fan choice (male)

Fans are quite eager to see which of their beloved BTS members can take these awards home.

Edited by Somava
