“Whatever Taehyung wants, Taehyung gets”- Fans react as Mom’s Touch launches Edward Lee’s chicken with extra sauce after BTS star’s viral request

BTS’ Taehyung has created a buzz online after a company named Mom's Touch decided to accept his personalized request to them. Mom's Touch is a South Korean fast food brand that specializes in chicken and burgers. They have recently collaborated with the Korean-American chef, Edward Lee, and released an exclusive collection.On October 17, 2025, the brand made a special post announcing the increase in their Edward Lee Special Bourbon sauce, catering to the BTS star’s request. During a Weverse exchange with the fans from the previous week, Taehyung was seen eating fried chicken from this very brand and collection, which gave rise to curiosity among fans.When asked what he was eating, he mentioned that he was eating the &quot;Edward Lee Big Thigh Boneless chicken&quot; from Mom's Touch. Following it up, he expressed his request to the brand, asking them to give him the above-mentioned sauce in more quantity, since he loved it.“Please give me a bit more of this Edward Lee’s special sauce.”The brand promptly honored his request within just a few days. Fans were surprised and delighted to see this, and one of them commented,“Whatever Taehyung wants, Taehyung gets.”Mimi🦋 @themimileonardLINKWhatever Taehyung wants, Taehyung gets ❤️Mom's Touch announced this surge in their sauce's quantity via an Instagram post, featuring Edward Lee’s photo. Even though the post was in Korean, the words “SPECIAL EVENT” were written in English upon the photo itself. Creatively, the letter “V” was highlighted in this phrase, denoting the BTS star. Even small purple heart emojis were added to the photo. The post’s caption said:“Today, we’re making your wishes come true! The Edward Lee Big Thigh Boneless with special bourbon sauce - deliciously unforgettable and driving you crazy! Thanks to your overwhelming love and support, Mom’s Touch is giving back with sauce-packed goodness!”Reacting to the same, fans tweeted:TAE GUIDE @taeguideLINKThe purple shadow illuminating V and the Purple Hearts so sweetOZ⁷ 🐯 ⟭⟬💜 @innerchild795LINKIt‘s Taehyung‘s universe and we‘re just living in it 🥹taesha @NishaRadha2LINKHehe, that is so cool. I remember sending Mom’s Touch Insta account a message requesting them to give our Tae extra source after Tae’s comment, may sound childish but still I did 😜 he he this is so awesome how everyone loves our TaeTae 🫶💜Fans made comments about how influential Taehyung's popularity is.Chaierie @Purpleborahae95LINKKim Taehyung's influence is no joke! Imagine, he wants more sauce and the brand does it! Isn't that crazy? Incredible! Today Tae eat chicken Mom's Touch for sure ☺️ Happy Tae, enjoy it 👏taehyꪜng @HourlytaehyungiLINKMom’s touch making event and giving extra sauce just like taehyung wanted 😭 and those purple love…oh taehyung what have you doneBex_Borahae⁷ ✨saw OT7 at FESTA ✨ @Bex_Talks_BTSLINKTaehyung’s wish is Mom’s Touch’s command… Look at the purple hearts in the post hahahaBTS members RM, Taehyung, j-hope, and Jin receive MAMA Awards' nominationsOn October 16, 2025, the nominees for the upcoming MAMA Awards 2025 were announced via their social media handles. Four out of the seven BTS members- V, RM, j-hope and Jin- have received nominations across multiple categories. In addition to that, all these members are up for a daesang.1) Taehyung:Song of the year: Winter Ahead (daesang)Collaboration of the Year: Winter Ahead (V and Park Hyo-shin)2) RM:Best Rap &amp; Hip Hop: Stop The Rain (RM and Tablo)Song of the year: Stop the Rain (daesang)3) j-hope:Best Dance Performance (Solo male): Mona LisaArtist of the year (daesang)Best male artistFan’s Choice MaleSong of the year: Mona Lisa (daesang)4) Jin:Best Male ArtistAlbum of the year: Happy (daesang)Artist of the year (daesang)Fan choice (male)Fans are quite eager to see which of their beloved BTS members can take these awards home.