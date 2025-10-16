  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Rigged af"- Fans call out 2025 MAMA Awards for unfair nominations after Best New Artist category merge and ATEEZ, Lisa, j-hope snubs

"Rigged af"- Fans call out 2025 MAMA Awards for unfair nominations after Best New Artist category merge and ATEEZ, Lisa, j-hope snubs

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 16, 2025 14:08 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Lisa, ATEEZ, and BTS' j-hope (Image via Instagram/@ateez_official, @uarmyhope, @lalalalisa_m)

On Thursday, October 16, Mnet announced the nominees of its much-awaited annual award show, the 2025 MAMA Awards. However, many fans were rather disappointed to see nominations that left out several artists from their deserving categories. Instead of having two separate categories for the new male and female artists, the 2025 MAMA Awards have merged the categories as one under the name, Best New Artist.

Ad

Fans felt that it reduced the chances of more new artists being recognized for their work due to the limited slots under each category. ATEEZ, the K-pop boy group that rolled out two albums this year, GODLEN HOUR: PART 3 and their Japanese studio album, Ashed to Light, were not included in the Best Male Group category.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many expressed that with the performance of ATEEZ's music and their reputation in the industry, they felt it was quite unfair for the group to be excluded from the 2025 MAMA Awards nominees. Additionally, j-hope's tracks, Sweet Dreams with Miguel and Killin' It Girl with GloRilla, were neither nominated for the Best Collaboration nor for the Best Choreography category.

BLACKPINK's fans were also upset to not see Lisa's name under any of the nomination categories for the upcoming 2025 MAMA Awards. Naturally, fans criticized Mnet for its alleged unfair nominations that failed to recognize the artists who made their comebacks this year.

Ad

They also called out the award show for its alleged biases in choosing this year's 2025 MAMA Awards nominees. Here are a few reactions from the fans:

"rigged af" said a netizen
Ad

More fans and netizens also expressed their displeasure with the nominations for the 2025 MAMA Awards.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Complete List of Nominees of the 2025 MAMA Awards as BTS' Jin, BLACKPINK's Jennie, SEVENTEEN, and more bag wins

The 2025 MAMA Awards are expected to take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong over a span of two days, on November 28 and 29. Most recently, the nominations for the upcoming award show were announced, and here's the complete list of nominees for the same:

Ad

Best New Artist

  • AHOF
  • ALLDAY PROJECT
  • Baby DONT Cry
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES
  • CORTIS
  • Hearts2Hearts
  • IDID
  • izna
  • KickFlip
  • KiiiKiii

Best Male Artist

  • Baekhyun
  • G-Dragon
  • BTS' j-hope
  • BTS' Jin
  • NCT's Mark

Best Female Artist

  • Jennie
  • Jisoo
  • Rosé
  • Taeyeon
  • Yuqi

Best Male Group

  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • ENHYPEN
  • RIIZE
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • TXT
  • ZEROBASEONE

Best Female Group

  • aespa
  • BABYMONSTER
  • i-dle
  • IVE
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

  • G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
  • j-hope – MONA LISA
  • Kai – Wait On Me
  • Key – HUNTER
  • Mark – 1999

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

  • Dayoung – body
  • Jennie – like JENNIE
  • Jisoo – earthquake
  • Karina – UP
  • Minnie – HER

Best Dance Performance Male Group

  • BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
  • NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU
  • NCT WISH – poppop
  • PLAVE – Dash
  • RIIZE – Fly Up
  • SEVENTEEN – THUNDER
  • TWS – Countdown
Ad

Best Dance Performance Female Group

  • aespa – Whiplash
  • BABYMONSTER – DRIP
  • BLACKPINK – JUMP
  • ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)
  • IVE – REBEL HEART
  • LE SSERAFIM – HOT

Best Vocal Performance Solo

  • Doyoung – Memory
  • Lee Mu-jin – Coming of Age Story
  • Rosé – toxic till the end
  • Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is
  • Taeyeon – Letter To Myself

Best Vocal Performance Group

  • Davichi – Stitching
  • HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending
  • MEOVV – DROP TOP
  • TREASURE – YELLOW
  • ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!

Best Band Performance

  • CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night
  • DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow
  • N.Flying – Everlasting
  • QWER – Dear
  • Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life
Ad

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

  • BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)
  • Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care
  • HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)
  • pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)
  • Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain

Best Collaboration

  • G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
  • Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL
  • Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
  • V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)

Best OST

  • BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before (Odd Girl Out OST)
  • HUNTR/X – GOLDEN (K-Pop Demon Hunters OST)
  • Park Hyo Shin – HERO (Firefighters OST)
  • Saja Boys – Soda Pop (K-Pop Demon Hunters OST)
  • TXT – When the Day Comes (Resident Playbook OST)
Ad

Best Music Video

  • aespa – Dirty Work
  • ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS
  • BLACKPINK – JUMP
  • Jennie – ZEN
  • Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love

Best Choreography

  • aespa – Whiplash
  • ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED
  • CORTIS – GO!
  • G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
  • Jennie – like JENNIE

On the other hand, the nominees for the 2025 MAMA Awards categories, Artists of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and all Fan Choice Awards are automatically chosen. The complete list of nominees can be referred to through the official Mnet Plus website.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications