"Rigged af"- Fans call out 2025 MAMA Awards for unfair nominations after Best New Artist category merge and ATEEZ, Lisa, j-hope snubs

On Thursday, October 16, Mnet announced the nominees of its much-awaited annual award show, the 2025 MAMA Awards. However, many fans were rather disappointed to see nominations that left out several artists from their deserving categories. Instead of having two separate categories for the new male and female artists, the 2025 MAMA Awards have merged the categories as one under the name, Best New Artist. Fans felt that it reduced the chances of more new artists being recognized for their work due to the limited slots under each category. ATEEZ, the K-pop boy group that rolled out two albums this year, GODLEN HOUR: PART 3 and their Japanese studio album, Ashed to Light, were not included in the Best Male Group category.Many expressed that with the performance of ATEEZ's music and their reputation in the industry, they felt it was quite unfair for the group to be excluded from the 2025 MAMA Awards nominees. Additionally, j-hope's tracks, Sweet Dreams with Miguel and Killin' It Girl with GloRilla, were neither nominated for the Best Collaboration nor for the Best Choreography category.BLACKPINK's fans were also upset to not see Lisa's name under any of the nomination categories for the upcoming 2025 MAMA Awards. Naturally, fans criticized Mnet for its alleged unfair nominations that failed to recognize the artists who made their comebacks this year. They also called out the award show for its alleged biases in choosing this year's 2025 MAMA Awards nominees. Here are a few reactions from the fans:&quot;rigged af&quot; said a netizencara⁷ @butyouisamazeeLINK@btsluvlab rigged afMore fans and netizens also expressed their displeasure with the nominations for the 2025 MAMA Awards.daily hobi content🌜☁️ @j94shopeLINKNo Sweet Dreams or KIG for best collaboration🥲 we asked to increase streams but no one listened… well… Mona Lisa likely won’t be closer to #1 in its category either… This is why we NEED to focus on FAN CHOICE DAESANG. It’s pretty much our only chance to win a MAMA for Hobi😮‍💨み @urmisopeLINKMAMA is fckin deadass rn bcs they nominated some nugus who can't even move they hips for best choreo but not thee j-hope like it gets to a point𝓱𝓸𝓷𝓰𝓳𝓸𝓸𝓷𝓰🤍 IYF🌹 @maeva_mlrgLINKso you're telling me in the BEST GROUP nomination there is no ateez ?? bfr one second... it's been years that this sht is going on its time to respect ateez for once...angie 🎭 @saysogoldenLINKF*ck them truly our ateez deserve so much better than thisOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.rey 🍒 @yooniiqueLINKLisa not being nominated in MAMA for her solos like what's new they always exclude hermarwa @bangteezenLINKateez had one of the best years and STILL got snubbed????? nah f*ck them fr🌷🫧🪞🩰 @ninieningningLINKlike this nomination is very obvious but knowing it’s mama so i can’t expect muchً @lalisasloreLINKlisa being the only blackpink member to not be nominated at the mama awards despite breaking multiple records this year, koreans never miss a chance to be racist towards lisaComplete List of Nominees of the 2025 MAMA Awards as BTS' Jin, BLACKPINK's Jennie, SEVENTEEN, and more bag winsThe 2025 MAMA Awards are expected to take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong over a span of two days, on November 28 and 29. Most recently, the nominations for the upcoming award show were announced, and here's the complete list of nominees for the same:Best New ArtistAHOFALLDAY PROJECTBaby DONT CryCLOSE YOUR EYESCORTISHearts2HeartsIDIDiznaKickFlipKiiiKiiiBest Male ArtistBaekhyunG-DragonBTS' j-hopeBTS' JinNCT's MarkBest Female ArtistJennieJisooRoséTaeyeonYuqiBest Male GroupBOYNEXTDOORENHYPENRIIZESEVENTEENStray KidsTXTZEROBASEONEBest Female GroupaespaBABYMONSTERi-dleIVELE SSERAFIMTWICEBest Dance Performance Male SoloG-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)j-hope – MONA LISAKai – Wait On MeKey – HUNTERMark – 1999Best Dance Performance Female SoloDayoung – bodyJennie – like JENNIEJisoo – earthquakeKarina – UPMinnie – HERBest Dance Performance Male GroupBOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOUNCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOUNCT WISH – poppopPLAVE – DashRIIZE – Fly UpSEVENTEEN – THUNDERTWS – CountdownBest Dance Performance Female Groupaespa – WhiplashBABYMONSTER – DRIPBLACKPINK – JUMPILLIT – Cherish (My Love)IVE – REBEL HEARTLE SSERAFIM – HOTBest Vocal Performance SoloDoyoung – MemoryLee Mu-jin – Coming of Age StoryRosé – toxic till the endRoy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love IsTaeyeon – Letter To MyselfBest Vocal Performance GroupDavichi – StitchingHIGHLIGHT – Endless EndingMEOVV – DROP TOPTREASURE – YELLOWZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!Best Band PerformanceCNBLUE – A Sleepless NightDAY6 – Maybe TomorrowN.Flying – EverlastingQWER – DearXdinary Heroes – Beautiful LifeBest Rap &amp; Hip Hop PerformanceBIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take CareHAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)Tablo and RM – Stop The RainBest CollaborationG-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)Jennie and Doechii – ExtraLMark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)Best OSTBOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before (Odd Girl Out OST)HUNTR/X – GOLDEN (K-Pop Demon Hunters OST)Park Hyo Shin – HERO (Firefighters OST)Saja Boys – Soda Pop (K-Pop Demon Hunters OST)TXT – When the Day Comes (Resident Playbook OST)Best Music Videoaespa – Dirty WorkALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUSBLACKPINK – JUMPJennie – ZENLee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa LoveBest Choreographyaespa – WhiplashALLDAY PROJECT – WICKEDCORTIS – GO!G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)Jennie – like JENNIEOn the other hand, the nominees for the 2025 MAMA Awards categories, Artists of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and all Fan Choice Awards are automatically chosen. The complete list of nominees can be referred to through the official Mnet Plus website.