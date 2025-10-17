  • home icon
  • "Anti AI to Funding AI": BTS’ RM sparks fan debate as he reportedly funds AI art company Artue alongside YouTube co-founder

"Anti AI to Funding AI": BTS’ RM sparks fan debate as he reportedly funds AI art company Artue alongside YouTube co-founder

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:39 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

On Friday, October 17, Maeil Business Newspaper reported that BTS' RM is listed among the investors of the upcoming AI art venture, Artue, along with the YouTube co-founder, Steve Chen. The platform was first introduced at the recent OpenAI Korean subsidiary ceremony held in September 2025, which provides art recommendations through the integration of ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot.

This new AI-powered art platform, created by the co-founder of Habitur Associate, Song Bo-young, is expected to create an innovative distribution structure in the art market to better promote Korean and other Asian artists on a global scale. When this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were disappointed with BTS' RM's participation in the same.

Recently, the intrusion of AI in human art forms, the lack of job opportunities for artists, the declining appreciation of human-made art, and AI's harm to the environment and economic structures have led to much criticism against the promotion of AI platforms, especially in the art fields. Therefore, they were unhappy to see RM promoting and investing in the same.

While fans were concerned that the idol's global popularity and influence might encourage others to promote and use AI-based art platforms, they were also disappointed with him for allegedly going against his own word. In his debut solo album, Indigo, the collaborative song with Epik High's Tablo, All Day, revealed his negative stance on AI. Here's what the lyrics read:

"F*ck the AI, f*ck the algorithm"

Therefore, people were surprised by his alleged sudden change of stance and promotion of the AI-powered art platform, Artue. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"what the hell? how can someone go from being openly anti ai art to funding ai platforms in the span of a few months??" said a fan
More fans and netizens expressed their criticism and frustrations with BTS' RM's investment in the new AI-based art venture, Artue.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' RM's latest investment venture, Artue, an AI-based art platform

The upcoming AI-powered art platform, Artue, is expected to launch next month. The co-founder of Habitus Associate, the startup that created the venture, explained that their intention is to lead a digital transformation in the art market by introducing technology into art. Therefore, the platform will aid in connecting artists and their works with a wider audience and collectors through an AI-based curation.

Here's what Song Bo-young stated about the platform:

"Art is an emotional realm that cannot be explained by data alone. We differentiated ourselves by not simply showcasing artworks, but by enabling collectors to feel they've discovered a piece that suits their tastes."

Artue is reported to have been built through collaborations with various professionals from multiple art-related fields, such as curators, artists, collectors, and more. This had led to the formation of their art-specific data set to allow diverse, specific, and emotional recommendations for the audience. This was enabled through the capacity of ChatGPT.

Song Bo-young explained further on the involvement and importance of ChatGPT for the creation of Artue:

"OpenAI's ChatGPT-based AI curation engine understands and recommends the color, texture, composition, and atmosphere of the artwork like a human, and the digital twin reproduces the actual condition, size, and installation image of the artwork in high-resolution images and augmented reality (AR) to increase trust before purchase."
He continued,

"Not only does it guarantee authenticity based on blockchain, but it also designs convenient global payment and transportation, making it easy for small and medium-sized galleries to sell overseas."

The CEO also concluded by stating that they've already seen a positive increase in purchases and transactions from emerging artists due to the satisfactory aspect of the product, Artue.

