“When I die, capture this post and upload it…”— Kim Sae-ron allegedly borrowed money from 7 K-celebs between 2022-23 due to financial woes post-DUI 

On May 23, 2025, K-media SBS Entertainment News reported that Kim Sae-ron was facing serious financial difficulties before her death in February 2025. According to the report, she received financial help of at least seven figures in the Korean entertainment industry between 2022 and 2024, following a drunk driving incident in May 2022 that stalled her career.

Around 2 am on September 8, 2024 (approximately five months before her death), the late actress allegedly shared a personal message on a private social media profile that she used to keep in touch with close contacts.

"When I die, capture this post and upload it...Those who left me when I was having the hardest time. Think about what you received from me. I won't suffer anymore," she reportedly wrote in her Instagram Story.

Two friends who saw the message shortly after it appeared went to her apartment in the Seongdong-gu district of Seoul. As per the outlet, a close acquaintance of Sae-ron said she was juggling multiple part-time jobs to manage her daily expenses.

"The deceased worked tirelessly in acting classes, cafes, flower shops, and bars, but was financially struggling and anxious," a close acquaintance of Sae-ron said.

Despite her efforts, she still faced financial uncertainty. The report stated that three well-known individuals (two members of a boy band and one solo artist) each loaned her about 100 million KRW.

Actor A and singer-actor B also aided her financially, though they didn’t disclose specific amounts. However, singer C confirmed giving her 12 million KRW in late 2023 and transferring nearly 8 million KRW to Kim Sae-ron’s family account in May 2024.

"I lent 12 million won in the second half of 2023, and then transferred a little less than 8 million won to Kim Sae-ron's family account around May 2024," singer C stated.

She also reportedly borrowed 50 million KRW for a housing lease from a businessman, referred to as Mr. D.

Her former management company, Gold Medalist, which ended its contract with her in December 2022, is said to have covered approximately 60 million KRW in hospital and surgical bills during that period.

The agency also paid a 700 million KRW penalty fee on her behalf after she exited the Netflix project Bloodhounds due to the DUI. Sae-ron reportedly reimbursed that amount by December 2023.

Kim Sae-ron's DUI crash also led to a career hiatus

Actor Kim Sae-ron, 24, was found dead on February 16, 2025. Her death comes nearly three years after a DUI crash that adversely affected her career, finances, and agency ties. The accident occurred in Seoul's Gangnam district on May 15, 2022. Sae-ron was intoxicated behind the wheel and struck several structures, including a power transformer, which resulted in power outages for 57 nearby businesses.

Her blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.2%, more than twice the legal limit for losing a license in Korea. She faced trial in December 2022. Around that time, Sae-ron shared a handwritten apology, expressing her regret about the incident.

Shortly thereafter, she withdrew from the drama Trolley and severed ties with her agency, Gold Medalist. She also went silent on Instagram for a year, later returning with a new look in 2023.

In addition to financial issues, legal disputes have emerged following Kim Sae-ron’s death. A YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute, alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had a past relationship with the Bloodhounds actress while she was underage.

The actor's representatives denied this, stating that any personal involvement began once she was legally an adult. His defense counsel filed a defamation case against the broadcaster and the bereaved family.

