“When the main character shows up” - Internet left reeling as EXO’s Kai's arrival seemingly upstages actor Vassili Schneider at Lactose SS26 show

Kai of EXO was surrounded by a fan frenzy during his outing for the Lacoste fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2025. The K-pop idol’s appearance drew so much attention that actor Vasilli Schneider, who was also invited, was caught off guard. Schneider, casually standing outside the event premises, was surprised by a surge of people coming from behind him. It was soon clear that the crowd had gathered around EXO’s Kai as he made his entrance. Fans highlighted this moment as a sign of his impact on the fashion scene. One of them described this moment as,&quot;When the main character shows up.&quot;开 @nothingoniniLINKthis video is KlLLlNG ME poor this guy WHDKSJSJD 😭😭😭 here’s what happens when the main character shows upThe video capturing the scene even became the most popular clip from the Lacoste show on TikTok. Since Kai had only recently been discharged from the military, the excitement surrounding his appearance was both noticeable and expected. Fans even noted that the hype was evident to other stars present at the event as well. Later, Schneider was seen sitting beside Kai at the show, creating a fun moment.💿P𝒜rkm𝒜ry💿WAIT ON ME @prkmryLINKJongin's aura blew him away 🤣🤣HiddenGem☽̶☾🐟🕯💭🗿 @froggiegal30LINK🤣 he's like &quot;oh sh*t I cant walk here&quot; cuz Jongins aura is too powerfulmingischicken @SVTEEZ0214LINK😂 make way for our KingFans complimented Kai, saying his aura made him stand out during the fashion event. However, some of them couldn't stop laughing about the scene.✨kimylu. 🧸🏹 @saturxmoonLINKOH GOD IM DYING HASHAHAHAHAHHAHHDHSFZz @cutekai88LINKAww sorry, cutie~ but he’s King Kai 💫 no one wants to miss that!チェン ☽̶☾ @aerimnidaLINKstraight out of a sitcom 😭😭😭😭Kai returned to his fashion duties at the Paris Fashion Week 2025 for LacosteKai of EXO attended the Lacoste SS26 fashion show on October 5, 2025. This was his first appearance for the brand at a fashion show. The star has not been announced as an official ambassador for the brand yet.However, some reports suggest that he might be Lacoste’s Asia-Pacific Ambassador. Since he was only released from the military in February 2025, fans predict that official announcements could come later. The star wore a double-breasted, emerald-green blazer. Green is the most prominent color of the brand, as the logo itself is also in the same hue. To accentuate his outfit, he wore a Lacoste monogram brooch, which actually represents the brand. The brooch was placed on one of his collars, where it was clearly visible. He was photographed and interviewed by multiple outlets, as he appeared to be the only K-pop idol at the event. One such publication was a Brazilian magazine named Lorena, which openly recognized the star’s impact at the event. Posting about him on social media, they wrote:&quot;The [Lacoste] show was not only a fashion success, but also a celebrity event. The front row was packed with talent, reinforcing the brand's athletic and global attitude. The big attraction was K-pop idol KAI (of EXO), who stole the show in a dark green double-breasted suit, generating huge buzz on social media.&quot;On the group front, all eight EXO members are now back to their artist duties. Sehun, the group's youngest member, became the last to be discharged from the military on September 20. With his discharge, speculations about the group's comeback have increased. On September 7, the group’s leader, Suho, even dropped a possible hint with a photo on Instagram. This photo contained only text, which said,“WHEN WE BECOME TRUE ONE, A NEW WORLD AWAKENS.”Fans speculated that this could be a hint or teaser for the group's upcoming comeback. Therefore, seeing this poster confirmed their belief in the comeback and made them more excited.