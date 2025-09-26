When and where to watch 2025 Chuseok Special Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC)? Release schedule, lineup, teams, sports, & all you need to know

MBC is set to host the 2025 Chuseok Special Idol Star Athletics Championship on its biggest stage yet. The 15th anniversary edition will feature 61 idol groups and 374 artists. The event will air over three days, from October 6 to 8, 2025, KST, during the Chuseok holiday.The show will air on MBC in Korea, while international fans may catch it through MBC’s overseas channels. A global streaming link hasn’t been confirmed yet. The 2025 ISAC was recorded in Goyang, South Korea, likely at the Goyang Gymnasium inside the Goyang Sports Complex.A teaser dropped on September 26, with MBC calling it “Largest Ever 2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships.” The clip showed idols battling it out across multiple games with both fierce focus and comic moments.Sports &amp; competition eventsThe lineup includes five events.Track and fieldSsireum (Korean wrestling)The newly added pistol shootingPenalty shootoutsDance sportsParticipating groups and teams61 K-pop idol groups that confirmed to participate include:ZEROBASEONERIIZEILLITHearts2HeartsNCT WISHFIFTY FIFTYAHOF&amp;TEAMBilllieSTAYCTEMPESTtripleSARrCn.SSignNEWBEATUNISYOU DAYEONMEOVVidnttP1HarmonyLUN8X:INCandy ShopUSPEERCRAVITYXODIACE’LASTNouerAYOUNG POSSENOWZDouble 0neEVNNECLOSE YOUR EYESKISS OF LIFESAY MY NAMEPOWKep1erNEXZ8TURNPURPLE KISSKickFlipICHILLIN’DreamNoteKIIRASAMPERS&amp;ONEThe Windizna82MAJORQueenz EyeKiiiKiiiLUCYPRIMROSEifeyeWOOAHHITGSWHIBMADEIN SBADVILLAINBaby DON’T CryROOKIESAMPERSANDONEMore about the 2025 Chuseok Special Idol Star Athletics Championship2025 Chuseok Special Idol Star Athletics Championship (Image via X/@withMBC)The 2025 Chuseok Idol Star Athletics Championship has already finished filming. The lineup of main hosts confirmed on August 19 includes Jun Hyun-moo, BTOB’s Changsub, Lee Eun-ji, and Jonathan. The recording took place in Goyang over a few days in late August, roughly August 19 to 21, ahead of its MBC broadcast during the holiday season.Some results from the event have already been released. In the men’s 400-meter relay, &amp;TEAM crossed first, while Hearts2Hearts led the women’s category. Sprinting events saw NEXZ’s So Geon claim the men’s 60-meter win, and tripleS’s Nien take the top spot for women.In shooting, RIIZE earned the men’s gold in pistol, with MEOVV topping the women’s division. Wrestling brought victories for 82MAJOR in the men’s ssireum and Say My Name in the women’s category. Soccer’s penalty shoot-out awarded gold to NCT WISH in the men’s section, with RIIZE in second.In dance sports, only women’s results have been shared so far, with Nova from X:IN winning with a score of 29.3. These early reports give a clear snapshot of the event’s outcomes, while viewers will get the full picture when the episodes air during Chuseok.Celebrating 15 years, Idol Star Athletics Championship returns as a Chuseok special, blending athletic rivalry with a festive showcase for fans worldwide. So, stay tuned!