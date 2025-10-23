  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • When and where to watch The Game Caterers X JYP episode 2 online? Preview, lineup, & all you need to know

When and where to watch The Game Caterers X JYP episode 2 online? Preview, lineup, & all you need to know

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 23, 2025 10:35 GMT
The Game Caterers x JYP special (Image via YouTube/@15ya_egg)
The Game Caterers x JYP special (Image via YouTube/@15ya_egg)

The Game Caterers x JYP special episode 2 is scheduled to broadcast on tvN on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm KST in South Korea. For international audiences the full episode will be available on the YouTube channel channel fullmoon (@15ya_egg) the following day at 9:00 am KST.

Ad

Broadcast schedule of The Game Caterers x JYP special episode 2:

  • October 29 (10:30 pm KST) – Episode 2 on tvN (South Korea)
  • October 30 (9:00 am KST) – Episode 2 full version on YouTube (International)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Game Caterers, produced by PD Na Young-seok, is a web variety show that visits artists at their workplaces. The series has previously featured major entertainment companies including HYBE, SM, STARSHIP, and YG Entertainment. The show is known for its unique recreation-focused format, where participants take part in fun challenges, games, and competitions curated by the producers.

JYP's 40-member mega crew to face off in random play dance battle on The Game Caterers x JYP special episode 2

Ad

The upcoming episode of The Game Caterers x JYP special is billed as “JYP's 40-member mega crew mission” and will feature a dance battle named "Random Play Dance". The new preview for the episode 2 shows all 40 participants taking part in a dance battle. Based on previous collaborations, this round involves the producers playing popular K-pop tracks, and the participants must perform the choreography of each song.

Participants who are unable to keep up with the dance moves are eliminated until a single winner remains. Earlier episodes have rewarded the top three positions with coffee trucks. This dance battle segment is set to feature a record 30 rounds, promising intense competition and entertaining moments for viewers.

Ad
Ad

The participants include all the 40 participants from the JYP Entertainment. They are including founders, idol group members, and trainees from various JYP Entertainment groups. The complete lineup of participants:

  • Founder: Park Jin-young (JYP Entertainment)
  • 2PM: Jun.K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung
  • DAY6: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Dowoon
  • TWICE: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Dahyun
  • Stray Kids: Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, I.N
  • ITZY: Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna
  • Xdinary Heroes: Gun-il, O.de, Jun Han, Jooyeon
  • NMIXX: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jiwoo
  • NiziU: Mako, Rima, Miihi, Nina
  • NEXZ: Yu, Tomoya, Haru, So Geon
  • KickFlip: Kyehoon, Donghwa, Minje, Keiju
Ad

After this, tvN will air a three-part Game Caterers × Starship Entertainment series, with episodes scheduled for November 5, 12, and 19, 2025. The full episodes will be released internationally on the same YouTube channel the following day at 9 am KST.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications