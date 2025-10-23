When and where to watch The Game Caterers X JYP episode 2 online? Preview, lineup, & all you need to know

The Game Caterers x JYP special episode 2 is scheduled to broadcast on tvN on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm KST in South Korea. For international audiences the full episode will be available on the YouTube channel channel fullmoon (@15ya_egg) the following day at 9:00 am KST.Broadcast schedule of The Game Caterers x JYP special episode 2:October 29 (10:30 pm KST) – Episode 2 on tvN (South Korea)October 30 (9:00 am KST) – Episode 2 full version on YouTube (International)minaron @godmitzuLINKThe Game Caterers x JYP special will be 2 episodes! Oct. 18 (9:00 AM) - Teaser Oct. 22 (10:30 PM) - Episode 1 on tvN Oct. 23 (9:00 AM) - Episode 1 Full Version on YouTube Oct. 29 (10:30 PM) - Episode 2 on tvN Oct. 30 (9:00 AM) - Episode 2 Full Version on YouTubeThe Game Caterers, produced by PD Na Young-seok, is a web variety show that visits artists at their workplaces. The series has previously featured major entertainment companies including HYBE, SM, STARSHIP, and YG Entertainment. The show is known for its unique recreation-focused format, where participants take part in fun challenges, games, and competitions curated by the producers.JYP's 40-member mega crew to face off in random play dance battle on The Game Caterers x JYP special episode 2The upcoming episode of The Game Caterers x JYP special is billed as “JYP's 40-member mega crew mission” and will feature a dance battle named &quot;Random Play Dance&quot;. The new preview for the episode 2 shows all 40 participants taking part in a dance battle. Based on previous collaborations, this round involves the producers playing popular K-pop tracks, and the participants must perform the choreography of each song.Participants who are unable to keep up with the dance moves are eliminated until a single winner remains. Earlier episodes have rewarded the top three positions with coffee trucks. This dance battle segment is set to feature a record 30 rounds, promising intense competition and entertaining moments for viewers.Deep end stay| DO IT🌟🍀🏆 @Deep_end_stayLINKDID I JUST SEE HYUNJIN DOING THE SMOKE CHALLENGE????? I'VE BEEN ASKING SINCE LAST YEAR?????????????? OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGThe participants include all the 40 participants from the JYP Entertainment. They are including founders, idol group members, and trainees from various JYP Entertainment groups. The complete lineup of participants:Founder: Park Jin-young (JYP Entertainment)2PM: Jun.K, Nichkhun, WooyoungDAY6: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, DowoonTWICE: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, DahyunStray Kids: Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, I.NITZY: Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, YunaXdinary Heroes: Gun-il, O.de, Jun Han, JooyeonNMIXX: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, JiwooNiziU: Mako, Rima, Miihi, NinaNEXZ: Yu, Tomoya, Haru, So GeonKickFlip: Kyehoon, Donghwa, Minje, KeijuAfter this, tvN will air a three-part Game Caterers × Starship Entertainment series, with episodes scheduled for November 5, 12, and 19, 2025. The full episodes will be released internationally on the same YouTube channel the following day at 9 am KST.