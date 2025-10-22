Where to watch The Game Caterers x JYP special online? Release schedule, air time, artist lineup, & all you need to know

South Korea’s tvN is set to air The Game Caterers x JYP special on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 10:30 pm KST. The web variety show will be released in two parts. Internationally, the full parts will drop on the YouTube channel channel fullmoon, @15ya_egg, the next day at 9:00 am KST.
As of now, there's no word yet for the release on other platforms. Produced by PD Na Young-suk, the show visits artists at their workplaces for games and previously featured HYBE, SM, STARSHIP, and YG Entertainment.
"The world's first recreation-specialised scout program" features 40 artists, the largest lineup in a single The Game Caterers episode. Participants include JYP Entertainment founders, idol group members, and trainees from various JYP groups.
- Park Jin-young (JYP Entertainment founder)
- 2PM: Jun.K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung
- DAY6: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Dowoon
- TWICE: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Dahyun
- Stray Kids: Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, I.N
- ITZY: Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna
- Xdinary Heroes: Gun-il, O.de, Jun Han, Jooyeon
- NMIXX: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jiwoo
- NiziU: Mako, Rima, Miihi, Nina
- NEXZ: Yu, Tomoya, Haru, So Geon
- KickFlip: Kyehoon, Donghwa, Minje, Keiju
What to expect from The Game Caterers x JYP special premiere?
The new preview of The Game Caterers x JYP special introduces all 40 participants and outlines their training in three stages. First, they tackle teamwork through chaotic challenges. Next, they learn to take "responsibility,” with one member per group performing JYP’s signature “basic choreography” on stage.
Park Jin-young jokingly remarks to DAY6’s Sungjin that “one person on stage shouldn’t be up there,” but Sungjin impresses with his moves. The final stage, “survival,” shows rising stress as artists compete and confront Na Young-suk, eventually teaming up in heated arguments.
The preview ends with a peek at the “random play dance” segment, set for a record 30 rounds. According to MBC Entertainment, a total of 11 JYP will start the entrance ceremony with each group’s song playing, revealing individual personalities as they enter.
During the ‘JYP Scout Opening Ceremony,’ the oldest member, Park Jin-young, and the youngest KickFlip member, K-ju, recited the scout oath, marking the start of the 15th night of the trip. PD Na Young-seok will monitor closely and enforce rules by calling game strikes for mistakes.
Following this, a Game Caterers × Starship Entertainment series will air in three parts from November 5 to 12 and 19, on tvN. Full parts will be available the next day on the same YouTube channel at 9 am.