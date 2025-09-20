  • home icon
  "They are wasting their talent there": Fans divided as JYP confirms ITZY has renewed their contract with the company 

“They are wasting their talent there”: Fans divided as JYP confirms ITZY has renewed their contract with the company 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 20, 2025 14:42 GMT
ITZY members (Image via Instagram/@itzy.all.in.us)
ITZY members (Image via Instagram/@itzy.all.in.us)

On Saturday, September 20, JYP Entertainment released a statement announcing that the K-pop girl group ITZY has renewed its contract with the agency. Following the group's debut back in 2019, their exclusive contract was set to expire in the early days of the next year. However, prior to the same, JYP Entertainment revealed that all five members chose to re-sign with the agency.

Their statement continued to explain that the renewal was possible due to the members' determination to work together and show various sides of themselves in the upcoming parts of their journey in the music industry. Therefore, JYP Entertainment also added that they will continue to extend their support to ITZY for their dreams and goals in the future.

However, when this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were largely divided about the same. While many fans respected the members' decision and appreciated their renewal with the agency, some people also expressed that the group is allegedly wasting their potential by continuing to stay under JYP Entertainment.

This backlash particularly surfaced on the internet as fans pointed out that the agency has not been paying enough attention to the group. They allegedly have not been receiving sufficient exposure and opportunities to grow in the industry because of the agency, and expressed that it was an unwise decision to renew with JYP Entertainment. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"I really wonder why... They are wasting their talent there. JYP only focuses on Skz right now (No hate, I love boys)"
More fans and netizens continued to share negative views on ITZY's recent contract renewal with JYP Entertainment.

On the other hand, some fans shared positive opinions about the same.

JYP Entertainment releases statement announcing contract renewal with ITZY

On September 20, JYP Entertainment released an official statement announcing their contract renewal with all five members of ITZY. Along with their excitement about the new chapter with the K-pop girl group, they also explained that they will be taking a more experimental dive into the members' careers by taking into consideration their unique talents and interests.

Here's what the statement read:

"We would like to inform you that, ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contracts early next year, we have successfully renewed contracts with all IT ZY members (Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna). With the united hearts of IT ZY’s five members, who constantly strive to show fans their growth, we were able to promise a brighter future together."
The statement continued,

"JYP will continue to give its full support so that IT ZY can remain a leading K-POP girl group and be loved by even more fans around the world. In addition, based on the members’ unique talents, we will spare no effort in creating new opportunities and challenges for them, and do our utmost to repay fans with even more inspiration and emotion."
Therefore, JYP Entertainment concluded its statement by requesting fans and netizens to continue sharing their love and support for the K-pop girl group, ITZY.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

