“They are wasting their talent there”: Fans divided as JYP confirms ITZY has renewed their contract with the company 

On Saturday, September 20, JYP Entertainment released a statement announcing that the K-pop girl group ITZY has renewed its contract with the agency. Following the group's debut back in 2019, their exclusive contract was set to expire in the early days of the next year. However, prior to the same, JYP Entertainment revealed that all five members chose to re-sign with the agency.Their statement continued to explain that the renewal was possible due to the members' determination to work together and show various sides of themselves in the upcoming parts of their journey in the music industry. Therefore, JYP Entertainment also added that they will continue to extend their support to ITZY for their dreams and goals in the future.However, when this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were largely divided about the same. While many fans respected the members' decision and appreciated their renewal with the agency, some people also expressed that the group is allegedly wasting their potential by continuing to stay under JYP Entertainment. This backlash particularly surfaced on the internet as fans pointed out that the agency has not been paying enough attention to the group. They allegedly have not been receiving sufficient exposure and opportunities to grow in the industry because of the agency, and expressed that it was an unwise decision to renew with JYP Entertainment. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;I really wonder why... They are wasting their talent there. JYP only focuses on Skz right now (No hate, I love boys)&quot;BLACKPINK | Fanpage @blink_s22LINKI really wonder why... They are wasting their talent there. JYP only focuses on Skz right now (No hate, I love boys)More fans and netizens continued to share negative views on ITZY's recent contract renewal with JYP Entertainment.Yunaverse @igotyunandme_LINKHow stupid can you be to renew a contract with a company that clearly doesn’t care about you?MDNI yoshiki irl MDNI @xiurealzLINKDoes the contract say anything about properly promoting them againAutumn | ⚓️⁸ @NathansDaydreamLINKA couple more years of zero promotionhyunsace @hhjkarmaLINKI thought they'd be smartOn the other hand, some fans shared positive opinions about the same.erinluvsroha♡ @ChaeErinnnnLINKomg yess, my queens 👑Blue 🦋 ⁸ ⁶ ⁵ ⁴ @itzskznmixxLINK@AboutMusicYT I'm so happy rn, l knew they'd renew but now I can't really breathe ❣️nara ☯︎ @itzzmicy_LINKWE CHEEREDjia ⋆˚࿔ ia @prxsgyuLINK….well… ig i’ll trust the girls in their decision 💔JYP Entertainment releases statement announcing contract renewal with ITZYOn September 20, JYP Entertainment released an official statement announcing their contract renewal with all five members of ITZY. Along with their excitement about the new chapter with the K-pop girl group, they also explained that they will be taking a more experimental dive into the members' careers by taking into consideration their unique talents and interests.Here's what the statement read:&quot;We would like to inform you that, ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contracts early next year, we have successfully renewed contracts with all IT ZY members (Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna). With the united hearts of IT ZY’s five members, who constantly strive to show fans their growth, we were able to promise a brighter future together.&quot;The statement continued,&quot;JYP will continue to give its full support so that IT ZY can remain a leading K-POP girl group and be loved by even more fans around the world. In addition, based on the members’ unique talents, we will spare no effort in creating new opportunities and challenges for them, and do our utmost to repay fans with even more inspiration and emotion.&quot;Therefore, JYP Entertainment concluded its statement by requesting fans and netizens to continue sharing their love and support for the K-pop girl group, ITZY.